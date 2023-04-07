Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy sent a letter last week to President Joe Biden in which he admonished the White House for not taking more seriously talks to raise the nation’s debt limit, currently set at almost $31.4 trillion. The Biden administration responded by saying House Republicans should increase the ceiling without preconditions and present fleshed out proposals for reducing the budget deficit.

A failure to raise the ceiling could lead to the US government defaulting on its debt obligations in what would be a global financial catastrophe. So far, GOP leaders have fixated on proposals designed to expand oil and gas production in return for raising the debt limit. That’s a worthy goal, but will do next to nothing to reduce a deficit that the bi-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecasts will roughly double to $2.7 trillion by 2033.* (See below)