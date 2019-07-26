Looking for your next great beach read? I have a recommendation.
It’s called “Voters’ Guide,” and you can find a free copy on your county elections website. This political thriller has everything: Democracy in action! Civic engagement! Titillating details about a public transit agency’s sales and use tax authority!
That’s right friends, it’s Primary Election Season. By now you should have received your ballot in the mail for the Aug. 6 election. This is exciting stuff.
But let’s pretend for a moment that you are not actually all that jazzed about this election. Maybe, hypothetically, you are finding it difficult to keep track of who and what is on the ballot, and why you should care.
That’s understandable.
It is the peak of the summer season. Your co-workers are in flip-flops. Your brain is out of the office. And there are no statewide races on the ballot, no presidential contest, no political attack ads run ad nauseum during the evening news. Historically, these odd-year primary elections have been ignored by most voters.
Just 27 percent of Washington's registered voters cast primary ballots in 2017. The August primary in 2015 saw just over 24 percent voter participation. (Compare that to last year’s midterm election, when 72 percent of the state’s registered voters cast ballots.)
And yet, this quiet little primary matters.
Link Transit is asking voters in Chelan County and parts of Douglas County to approve a 0.2 percent sales tax increase that would allow the agency to expand its bus services to keep up with the region’s growing population.
RiverCom is asking us to continue a 0.1 percent sales tax levy that has been in place since 2009. The tax is due to sunset this year, which would mean the dispatch center for all Wenatchee Valley police, fire and medical emergency calls would lose about $3.2 million a year, or about 44 percent of its total operating budget.
There are mayoral races in Chelan, Entiat, East Wenatchee, Bridgeport and Waterville on this primary ballot. One Wenatchee City Council position is on the ballot, as well as a seat on the Eastmont School Board.
The winners in these races will decide how our communities handle important issues like city and school finances, housing and development. They will make decisions about the roads we drive on and the parks we play in. They will help determine what our children study in class and how to keep them safe while there.
This is an election of firsts. Washington’s new same-day voter registration law takes effect with this primary. For the first time, you’ll be able to register to vote in-person at your county elections office up until 8 p.m. on election day.
And the state is rolling out its new $9.5 million statewide voter-management system, known as VoteWA. The software upgrade will connect all county election operations in a single database, allowing them to share voter information in real time. Despite reservations from some county auditors who have reported glitches in the new system, Secretary of State Kim Wyman says VoteWA is fully functional, ready for roll-out, and will help protect our elections from fraud and cyberattacks. From every indication, these firsts should be good for democracy in our state. And they might just boost voter turnout.
Another idea that could boost turnout: Move the state’s primary elections to May or June, before voters mentally check out for the summer. That’s something Wyman and a handful of state legislators have supported, though so far without any luck.
This summer primary may not be the stuff of breathless, 24-hour cable news station coverage. It may lack the drama of emotionally charged congressional hearings or presidential debates. But this election deserves our attention.
No matter how you are inclined to vote in any of these local races, I hope that you do vote.
