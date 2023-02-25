A big thank you, Oscar Rodriguez, World journalist, for your excellent reporting of February 11 highlighting the Knights of Columbus and their project loaning medical equipment to our area's families needing various types of equipment in caring for their patient at home.
For 25 years these knights continue being a 'gem' in Wenatchee's many organizations who make our town so special. Those like myself, who on two occasions needed hospital equipment, sing their praises for their kind and compassionate assistance.
For those who haven't yet experienced the need please remember K-C Help 625B South Elliott — night off Cherry Street in our midst. Consider it a great place to donate your no-longer-needed equipment (tax deductible) for them to loan to others.
These knights who donate their time so unselfishly also are volunteers at our upcoming Special Olympics event and elsewhere in our community.
I understand that the Washington State Patrol vin inspection dept is shorthanded, but what I don’t understand is after using COVID as an excuse, it is still taking two years for a member of my family to get a vehicle vin inspection appointment!
I attended a "What in the World " forum at Pybus the evening of February 15. This was informative and featured many of the World reporting staff, as well as a Q & A session at the second half of the hour. During this, a person, with assent from friends, spoke against an article written b…