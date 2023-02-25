A big thank you, Oscar Rodriguez, World journalist, for your excellent reporting of February 11 highlighting the Knights of Columbus and their project loaning medical equipment to our area's families needing various types of equipment in caring for their patient at home.

For 25 years these knights continue being a 'gem' in Wenatchee's many organizations who make our town so special. Those like myself, who on two occasions needed hospital equipment, sing their praises for their kind and compassionate assistance.



