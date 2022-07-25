Purchase Access

Ethel Lake sunset.jpg
Luke Hollister leans down to take a photo during sunset of Lake Ethel on July 16. Mosquitos can be seen in the setting sunlight. 

Lake Ethel is a picturesque alpine lake reminiscent of Stuart or Caroline sitting within an emerald-green basin — and completely overrun by mosquitos.

Both my backpacking buddy and I were impressed by how pretty Lake Ethel was when we reached its soggy shoreline. The ground was still saturated by snowmelt, which had turned the surrounding area into a swamp. However, the number of bugs we encountered made the adventure into more of an experience than a cherished memory.

Hollister exposed cliff side.jpg
Luke Hollister climbs the Lake Ethel trail on July 16 along an exposed hillside where logging had taken place. 
Luke by meadow.jpg
Luke Hollister pauses at an alpine meadow on his way to Lake Ethel on July 16


Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

