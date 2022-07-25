Lake Ethel is a picturesque alpine lake reminiscent of Stuart or Caroline sitting within an emerald-green basin — and completely overrun by mosquitos.
Both my backpacking buddy and I were impressed by how pretty Lake Ethel was when we reached its soggy shoreline. The ground was still saturated by snowmelt, which had turned the surrounding area into a swamp. However, the number of bugs we encountered made the adventure into more of an experience than a cherished memory.
I have wanted to do Lake Ethel, near Stevens Pass in the Cascade Mountains, for a while, but have always found other hikes to try. I think I was also deterred by the grueling 3,500 feet of elevation over 4.5 miles listed on the Washington Trail Association's website.
Indeed, the first two miles of the trip were straight switchbacks that forced you to climb 1,400 feet beneath the treeline. Once past the treeline, the trail went straight up an exposed hillside.
In the distance, snowy mountaintops could be seen. The ground along the exposed trail was littered with glittering stones.
A mile and a half later, the trail went back into the trees before descending down into the basin, where Ethel sits.
It surprised me, but we didn’t cross a single stream to fill up with water the entire way. My water bottle was almost empty by the time we got to the lake.
The trees become more alpine in nature within the basin and there are beautiful meadows filled with flowers. Despite it being July, it still felt spring up in this area, around 5,700 feet above sea level.
We made camp in one of those meadows along the shoreline and that’s when my hiking buddy realized he had forgotten his tent poles, but still had his tent. I had brought my bivy, which is a very small one-person tent similar to a coffin in proportions. I am very fond of my hiking buddy, but not enough to snuggle with him all night in a bivy.
He decided to sleep in his hammock instead, using his rain jacket to cover his face.
However, as the sun began to set, a cloud of mosquitoes descended upon us and I thought he would wake up in the morning looking like Frankenstein’s monster. But as quickly as they appeared, the bugs vanished at night and he slept comfortably.
While at Lake Ethel, I tried a little fishing and managed to catch two trout. They were both on the smaller side with my biggest about six inches. I threw both of them back.
Luke tried to summit the Ethel-Eileen Saddle, but the path grew too treacherous and he had to turn back. He did run into a rather friendly marmot and sat on a pile of red ants in the process.
At dusk, we made our way around the lake and found a capsule with a codex that looked to be a part of some sort of scavenger hunt.
The next morning, we broke camp quickly, as the mosquitos had started to return, and marched back down the mountain. We made record time as we were both a bit done with the experience.
Past Ethel, if someone continued climbing about 3.3 miles, there are a whole series of other alpine lakes that a person could explore. I am not sure what they look like, but I believe it may be quite a bit more elevation to get to them.
We got back to the cars feeling like we had gotten a good workout. My legs were still sore the next day, which doesn’t happen very often anymore.
In summary, my hiking partner and I thought about Ethel and came to this conclusion. It didn’t feel pretty enough for the amount of work to get to it. The hike to it was also nothing spectacular with no noticeable stops. I would recommend a person visit Spider Meadow way before Lake Ethel.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
