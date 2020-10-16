You are the owner of this article.
Living Images

Don Seabrook | A refreshing bit of normality

It was good to get back to shooting high school sports this week even though it was a practice with a strange twist to start, and for a sport that won’t be played in competition until next spring.

I had noticed Eastmont High School's tennis team out on their courts on Wednesday so after calling the school’s athletic department to see when they would be out again, I headed back on Thursday afternoon to document what practice is like during the coronavirus restrictions.

I walked up to the courts and found coach Jamie Carter with a thermometer in hand asking players about their health conditions. They were standing far apart as they approached the coach one by one.

201017-sportslocal-tennis 01.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont High School tennis coach Jamie Carter takes the temperature of his team, including Jake Pearsons, before practice on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Local high school spring sports recently were able to start practices after COVID-19 restrictions shut down last year's season.

After checking in, they were able to get into small groups where they either played tennis or ran drills.

201017-sportslocal-tennis 03.jpg
Buy Now

Kira Davis, left, and Kelly Tucker, both 14, practice with the Eastmont High School tennis team Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
201017-sportslocal-tennis 02.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont senior Logan West returns a volley during tennis practice Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

I was struck by how refreshing it was to once again see high schoolers in groups smiling, laughing and exercising together.

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

