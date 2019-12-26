You are the owner of this article.
Living Images

Don Seabrook | A week of CLOs

A week ago I ended up shooting a lot of what we call Stand Alone Photos or Caption Only Photos (CLOs). Basically, they are photographs that can run on their own without a long story but with caption information instead. They tell a story or present a slice of life of our community on their own.

I thought it would be interesting to describe the circumstances of my favorite of these CLOs.

Chronologically, I had been watching for work to start at Wenatchee Valley College, specifically the tearing down of the murals on the exterior walls. On Monday, Dec. 16, I saw a crew gowned-up, taking off asbestos and I looked around for murals that would fit their dress. Around one of the corners I saw this shot and waited a while for a worker to be positioned around the door — like he is coming out of the painted man’s gut.

A worker comes out of a side door with a painted mural as hazardous waste removal starts at Wenatchee Valley College's Wells Hall Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

The next day I spotted this man changing the light bulbs from a rental sign and framed him with other lifts behind and to the side.

Brandon Haight with Star Rentals replaces a light bulb in the company's sign along Walla Walla Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Lifts available for rental are seen behind him.

On Wednesday, I saw a post online showing ice forming on the trees up Wenatchee Heights and headed in that direction to see what I could find. This vertical scene struck me with the centerline leading to an iced tree.

Frosted ponderosa pine trees stand along Loop Road beyond Wenatchee Heights Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019.

On the way down, I spotted this bird perched on top of ponderosa pine trees. I was able to drive my truck close to it, shooting it with a long telephoto lens.

A kestrel perches on the top of a frosted over ponderosa pine tree along Wenatchee Heights Road Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019. 

On Thursday, we had a sudden snowstorm in the afternoon. I went to one of the local elementary schools and talked to the office about photographing kids as they left the school for the day, coming out into the snow for the first time. I waited outside one of the exterior doors for reactions and caught a cute photograph of two children.

Michael Ferris, 6, and Aliah Iniguez, 5, reacts to seeing it snowing as the exit Columbia Elementary School and head home Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. 

And then on Friday, with that snow on the ground, I found out that the Leavenworth tubing hill was opening up. I drove there and in a steady rainfall photographed a Russian family as they came zooming down the slick hill. I used a slow shutter speed to capture the speed they were coming down.

Artem Onuchin, Seattle, glides down the tubing run at the Leavenworth Ski Hill on opening day Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. 

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

