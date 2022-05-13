 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living Images

Don Seabrook | April's best photos

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor’s note

At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos from the previous month.

With the game going into overtime at the Wenatchee Wild’s playoff hockey game on April 5, it wasn’t long before Wenatchee scored and the players rushed to the ice. I photographed what I could in the commotion, noticing one of the players looked very small in the mix of bodies. His look of exhaustion or shock was a contrast to the other faces of exuberance and energy.

SPFT_5096795162_OvertimeWin.jpg
Buy Now

The Wenatchee Wild's hockey team rushes to the ice to celebrate an overtime win over Salmon Arm Tuesday night, April 5, 2022, by a score of 3-2. Salmon Arm won two games at their home ice over the weekend and lead the best-of-seven playoff series 2-1. They play again in the Town Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

The Wenatchee museum was having a spring break camp for students, filming segments about mammals. I was having trouble coming up with anything interesting visually until I walked with a group to the basement of the museum where a mounted bear had been set up as a prop. Gwen Malmassari approached the menacing-looking animal with caution as I made this photograph.

FTSG_5096795162_EasyThere.jpg
Buy Now

Gwen Malmassari, 10, Cashmere, approaches a stuffed bear in the basement of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Wednesday, April 6, 2022, while filming a video about bears. The spring break camp called Marvelous Mammals for 5th and 6th-graders runs through Friday. Six youth are learning about Northwest mammals but also how to produce videos about them including script writing and researching. Working with Malmassari is Izzy Northwind, 11, Wenatchee.

I was driving along the north end of Northwest Empire Avenue in East Wenatchee when I spotted Carl Polson moving tumbleweeds off his property. He says it’s an annual problem in his neighborhood — the Russian thistles blowing off of nearby fields. I photographed him from below as he approached a pile of tumbleweeds.

FTSG_5096795162_MountainOfTumbleweeds.jpg
Buy Now

Carl Polson carefully removes Russian thistle - tumbleweeds -from his property on Northwest Empire Avenue north of East Wenatchee Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He said a recent wind storm lasting two days blew about 80 of the dried plants from vacant lots across the street to his house. He said he didn't know what else to do with them but to return them back to the land they came from.

April 13 was the day that Apple Blossom Queen Rianne Salcido and I arranged for me to follow her, documenting a slice of her life. A photographer on our staff has spent a day with the queen ever since the current Festival Administrator, Darci Christoferson, was Apple Blossom queen in 1985. I think it’s a good way to show what the current queen is like during her festival duties and just being herself — away from the attention as royalty.

This day with Rianne included a trip to Grant Elementary School, handing prints to supporting businesses, teaching etiquette lessons to junior royalty, and helping at a church youth group.

PSES_5096795162_QueenForADay_01.jpg
Buy Now

Apple Blossom Queen Rianne Salcido gives out high-fives to students in a hallway on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, during a visit to Grant Elementary School with her two princesses.
PSES_5096795162_QueenForADay_03.jpg
Buy Now

Apple Blossom royalty look over professional photographs of themselves before delivering them Wednesday, April 13, 2022, to downtown Wenatchee businesses who sponsor the festival.
PSES_5096795162_QueenForADay_04.jpg
Buy Now

Apple Blossom royalty from left, Queen Rianne Salcido and Princesses Presley Nelson and Ainsley Shearer recreate the album cover from the Beatles Abbey Road while delivering sponsors' pictures in downtown Wenatchee on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The three were good friends, connected through a theater organization, even before selected to represent the festival.
PSES_5096795162_QueenForADay_05.jpg
Buy Now

Apple Blossom Royalty have lunch with the Junior Royalty teaching them etiquette lessons at an East Wenatchee restaurant on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
PSES_5096795162_QueenForADay_06.jpg
Buy Now

While playing an ice-breaker game at Sage Hills Church, Wednesday night, April 13, 2022, Apple Blossom Queen Rianne Salcido and her freshman girls small group run from an Easter bunny and to the finish line to place second in a scavenger hunt. Salcido is a student leader in the church's youth group.
PSES_5096795162_QueenForADay_07.jpg
Buy Now

Faith is important to Apple Blossom Queen Rianne Salcido, possibly spending next year working in the missions field. She finished her busy day Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with a youth group worship service at Sage Hills Church.

I woke up early the next day, April 14, noticing a familiar type of light coming through my bathroom window. I looked out the window and I was right — snow. I anticipated snowfall but the amount was baffling. I rushed to get on the road and drove first to local orchards, remembering seeing them in bloom recently. I needed to find a photograph that combined snow with an indicator of the time of year and blossoms would do just that.

SPNW_5096795162_RecordSnowfall_03.jpg
Buy Now

Peach blossoms peak out from a snowy covering early Thursday morning, April, 14, 2022, in an East Wenatchee orchard. The snowfall smashed a record for the area for the month of April.

Then I headed to Wenatchee to find people dealing with the snow and there was Julio Gutierrez shoveling out a truck along Cherry Street. I liked how snow was accumulating on his hair. Downed branches came later in the morning as the weight of the wet snow brought down leafing limbs.

SPNW_5096795162_RecordSnowfall_01.jpg
Buy Now

Julio Gutierrez shovels wet snow along Cherry Street in Wenatchee Thursday, April 14, 2022, clearing the way for vehicles parked near his girlfriend's parent's house.
SPNW_5096795162_RecordSnowfall_02.jpg
Buy Now

Broken trees lay on cars and Pioneer Drive in Wenatchee early Thursday morning, April 14, 2022. Wet snow clung to trees and power lines causing problems for road and utility crews in the Wenatchee Valley.

The next day, the news was about cleanup and cold. While photographing a park crew picking up fallen branches, one of the employees told me he heard people were watering their orchards on Wenatchee Heights. I headed there to take a look and found just a few orchardists had done this.

SPNW_5096795162_RecordSnowfall_04.jpg
Buy Now

Some orchardists have been irrigating their trees overnight to warm up the surrounding air, here on the Wenatchee Heights seen early Friday morning, April 15, 2022. As water freezes into ice, it releases heat - slightly warming the area around it.
SPNW_5096795162_RecordSnowfall_05.jpg
Buy Now

Ice coats cherry blossoms Friday morning, April 15, 2022.

In the afternoon of April 18, after a news meeting, I heard spotty radio traffic about a chase in East Wenatchee dealing with a shooting. I headed to the streets near the riverfront where one of the suspects was reportedly seen by a residence. Police spotted him near the Columbia River when I photographed this armed officer radioing the suspect’s location.

SPNW_5096795162_MurderSuspect_01.jpg
Buy Now

A member of the Douglas County Sheriff's Department radios the location of Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, a suspect authorities are pursuing on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail Monday, April 18, 2022. He was later captured and charged with the murder of David Lomeli-Vasquez earlier in the day in neighboring Wenatchee.

I parked at the 19th Street lot and walked along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail to find deputies taking one of the captured suspects, Andrew Francis Morrow, from the river to a sheriff’s truck.

SPNW_5096795162_MurderSuspect_02.jpg
Buy Now

Police walk Andrew Francis Morrow, 25, to a Douglas County Sheriff's truck along the Apple Capital Loop Trail north of the 19th Street trailhead Monday, April 18, 2022. After a car pursuit through two cities, they chased him on foot, losing sight of him, then pursuing him into the Columbia River where he was captured. He was arrested then charged with the shooting death of David Lomeli-Vasquez in Wenatchee earlier in the day.

The next evening, I photographed Eastmont High School’s soccer game with Moses Lake and Tyrell Malcolm celebrating a goal.

SPFT_5096795162_RivalryGoal.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont High School's Tyrell Malcolm celebrates after scoring a goal against Moses Lake defender Osvaldo Santana, laying on the ground, to make the score of their soccer game 3-0 Tuesday night, April 19, 2022, at Eastmont.

A couple weeks earlier, I had noticed along Orondo Avenue that the apples painted on the asphalt for the Apple Blossom Festival had been blocked off in white — ready for new apples to be painted on. I had asked the street department to let me know when they would be working on them and they had called me in the afternoon that the painting would be finished up that night.

It worked out perfectly that I could get to the painting right after the soccer game. I included the apple template on the left as I photographed the crew painting under light from the work truck.

FTSG_5096795162_AppleFestivalTradition.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Andy Gill and Steve Donithan with the Wenatchee city street department paint one of 22 apples on the Apple Blossom parade route, this one on Orondo Street Tuesday night, April 19, 2022. The template they use is on their truck at left. The apples, a longstanding tradition, are painted in five colors: yellow, green, pink, red, and gold.

Yoga at the Wells House had been advertised earlier in the month and on April 20 I went to the class to observe, finding about a dozen women using the living room of the historical house. I wanted to capture an element of history in the photograph and thought the best way would be to photograph the class through an antique mirror hanging on a wall in the room.

FTSG_5096795162_YogaAtWellsHouse.jpg
Buy Now

Dianne McCammon runs through a yoga class with her students at the historic Wells House on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The living room has been the site of the weekly session hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center that owns the house. McCammon hopes to move the class to just outside the house during the June sessions. To register, go to the museum's website.

Another Eastmont soccer game was on the schedule for April 26 as they hosted Wenatchee. Wenatchee’s defense kept Eastmont from scoring and I thought this photograph represented Eastmont’s frustration in the game.

SPAC_5096795162_DefenseWins.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee High School's defense including Koren Collier was able to get in the way of Eastmont's offense including Tyrell Malcolm all Tuesday night during their soccer game at Eastmont. Wenatchee won the game in a shutout 2-0.

Memorial Park is the scene for many Apple Blossom Festival activities including the first one, the Chief for a Day event. I made my way to the officer-lined sidewalk as the little chiefs entered the park. I wanted to show the police honoring their guests.

GENW_5096795162_ChiefForADay_01.jpg
Buy Now

Douglas County Fire Chief For a Day Amelia Nova, 5, East Wenatchee, enters Memorial Park with her mother Kimie along a line of patrol persons from local agencies toward the Apple Blossom Festival stage Thursday, April 28, 2022. The annual ceremony recognized eight children with Chief For a Day honors.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK