Don Seabrook | April's best photos

Editor’s note
At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos from the previous month.
With the game going into overtime at the Wenatchee Wild’s playoff hockey game on April 5, it wasn’t long before Wenatchee scored and the players rushed to the ice. I photographed what I could in the commotion, noticing one of the players looked very small in the mix of bodies. His look of exhaustion or shock was a contrast to the other faces of exuberance and energy.
The Wenatchee museum was having a spring break camp for students, filming segments about mammals. I was having trouble coming up with anything interesting visually until I walked with a group to the basement of the museum where a mounted bear had been set up as a prop. Gwen Malmassari approached the menacing-looking animal with caution as I made this photograph.
I was driving along the north end of Northwest Empire Avenue in East Wenatchee when I spotted Carl Polson moving tumbleweeds off his property. He says it’s an annual problem in his neighborhood — the Russian thistles blowing off of nearby fields. I photographed him from below as he approached a pile of tumbleweeds.
April 13 was the day that Apple Blossom Queen Rianne Salcido and I arranged for me to follow her, documenting a slice of her life. A photographer on our staff has spent a day with the queen ever since the current Festival Administrator, Darci Christoferson, was Apple Blossom queen in 1985. I think it’s a good way to show what the current queen is like during her festival duties and just being herself — away from the attention as royalty.
This day with Rianne included a trip to Grant Elementary School, handing prints to supporting businesses, teaching etiquette lessons to junior royalty, and helping at a church youth group.
I woke up early the next day, April 14, noticing a familiar type of light coming through my bathroom window. I looked out the window and I was right — snow. I anticipated snowfall but the amount was baffling. I rushed to get on the road and drove first to local orchards, remembering seeing them in bloom recently. I needed to find a photograph that combined snow with an indicator of the time of year and blossoms would do just that.
Then I headed to Wenatchee to find people dealing with the snow and there was Julio Gutierrez shoveling out a truck along Cherry Street. I liked how snow was accumulating on his hair. Downed branches came later in the morning as the weight of the wet snow brought down leafing limbs.
The next day, the news was about cleanup and cold. While photographing a park crew picking up fallen branches, one of the employees told me he heard people were watering their orchards on Wenatchee Heights. I headed there to take a look and found just a few orchardists had done this.
In the afternoon of April 18, after a news meeting, I heard spotty radio traffic about a chase in East Wenatchee dealing with a shooting. I headed to the streets near the riverfront where one of the suspects was reportedly seen by a residence. Police spotted him near the Columbia River when I photographed this armed officer radioing the suspect’s location.
I parked at the 19th Street lot and walked along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail to find deputies taking one of the captured suspects, Andrew Francis Morrow, from the river to a sheriff’s truck.
The next evening, I photographed Eastmont High School’s soccer game with Moses Lake and Tyrell Malcolm celebrating a goal.
A couple weeks earlier, I had noticed along Orondo Avenue that the apples painted on the asphalt for the Apple Blossom Festival had been blocked off in white — ready for new apples to be painted on. I had asked the street department to let me know when they would be working on them and they had called me in the afternoon that the painting would be finished up that night.
It worked out perfectly that I could get to the painting right after the soccer game. I included the apple template on the left as I photographed the crew painting under light from the work truck.
Yoga at the Wells House had been advertised earlier in the month and on April 20 I went to the class to observe, finding about a dozen women using the living room of the historical house. I wanted to capture an element of history in the photograph and thought the best way would be to photograph the class through an antique mirror hanging on a wall in the room.
Another Eastmont soccer game was on the schedule for April 26 as they hosted Wenatchee. Wenatchee’s defense kept Eastmont from scoring and I thought this photograph represented Eastmont’s frustration in the game.
Memorial Park is the scene for many Apple Blossom Festival activities including the first one, the Chief for a Day event. I made my way to the officer-lined sidewalk as the little chiefs entered the park. I wanted to show the police honoring their guests.