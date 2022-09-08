 Skip to main content
Don Seabrook | August's best photos

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

Andrew Honcharenko from Twin Falls, Idaho, kicks up a spray of water as he flies up the Columbia River on a friend's personal watercraft near the Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was enjoying the day with friends after attending a week-long camp. Temperatures are expected to dip the rest of the week, rising again on the weekend.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police take Joshua James Clark to a patrol car on South Walker Avenue after taking him in to custody Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. According to Wenatchee Police Sergeant Cory Bernaiche, Clark was seen speeding in a car by East Wenatchee Police who attempted to stop him. After a short chase, they called off the pursuit. A short time later, he attempted to turn west on Spokane Street from Mission Street and crashed the car. He fled on foot and holed up in a garage in the 400 block of South Walker Avenue. Sgt. Bernaiche said it took about 30 minutes of negotiations to get Clark out of the garage and put him into custody.
Araya Unger, closest to camera, and her friend Bailey Post, both 12, try to stay on a mobility scooter that Unger's stepfather fixed up for them to play with Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The two said they take it out frequently to Pioneer Park near where they live.
Breath of Life Church Pastor Kevin Harvey baptizes Elsie Jennings, 10, Malaga, at the Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park swimming area Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Seven people from the East Wenatchee church were immersed in the Columbia River making their public declaration.
Pete Hamilton, Wenatchee, clears brush from the porch of his parent's former residence on Idaho Street in Wenatchee Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The two-story brick house is covered in ivy from every side and Hamilton likes it like that, watering the plants so they don't die. He said his parents, W.F. and Margaret Hamilton have passed away (in 2005 and 2006), leaving the residence to their children. Hamilton said he hopes the next generation of the family takes it over.
Cory Richez talks to people who stopped by his Suicide Awareness Bus, a travelling memorial wall for people to sign Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Richez and his wife Kelly will be staying at a park for two days before heading to Leavenworth. From New Mexico, he says they have travelled 32 states in the past 15 months. He says he started travelling in the bus after facing depression when his 13-year-old stepson killed himself in 2019 with a gun he had given him three years earlier. His stepfather also committed suicide a week later.
Wenatchee AppleSox player DJ Massey avoids a tag at home plate to score, making it 4-1 in the first inning against Kamloops Wednesday night, Aug. 10, 2022.
Wenatchee AppleSox teammates come out of the dugout to congratulate Xander Orejudos (5) after he hits a home run to make the score 16-2 in the 6th inning of their playoff game against Kamloops Wednesday night, Aug. 10, 2022.
Rosie's a hot dog getting cooler as she gets a break from walking on a blistering sidewalk Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Her owners, Martin and Catherine Torres, East Wenatchee, head down 11th Street to a local convenience store. They said they tried putting booties on Rosie to protect her feet but she wouldn't keep them on.
A hummingbird feeds on a flower in an East Wenatchee garden Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Finishing one of many decorating projects in and around the Mission View Elementary School library, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, Jennifer Christensen hangs one of many mirrors on a billboard with the school's theme, "Mission View Proud." She and other teachers in North Central Washington are getting ready for the start of school.
Captain Scott Roberts with the Marine Corps Forces Reserve out of Yakima presents an American flag to Lynne Summers, Springhill, Florida, during a funeral service for Gunnery Sgt. Arthur Summers in East Wenatchee Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Donald McCannel wipes away a tear at right. Summers was killed while fighting Japanese forces on Betio Island in 1943.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

