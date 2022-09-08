Don Seabrook | August's best photos

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
Looking for a weather photograph that spoke to the high temperatures we were having at the start of August, I spotted a couple of people on personal watercraft near the Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park. I set up with a long lens and tried to time a photograph when the riders had water spraying up around them and came away with this image.
When a car chase crosses city and county boundaries, multiple police agencies get involved and the final capture scene can get crowded as this one was in a photograph I made early in the month.
I spotted two friends playing around with a scooter in Pioneer Park and walked over to find out what the story was. The two were given what turned out to be a fun ride from a relative who received it from a neighbor.
I attended a baptism on Aug. 7 at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and waded into the water to get a closer photograph from an angle where you could see the person’s face just as they went under the water.
This house on Idaho Street caught my attention about a year ago. There hadn’t been an answer at the door and tracking down a person from a phone number provided by a neighbor was a dead end. I drove by the house on Aug. 8 and talked to and then photographed Pete Hamilton who was working outside on the landscaping. Usually if I’m patient enough and keep my eyes open, interesting photographs happen.
On another occasion two days later I visited with Cory Richez and his Suicide Awareness Bus. I only had 10 minutes before I had to get to a baseball game so I left after a quick interview and photograph. The late afternoon lighting made this image even more interesting.
At the baseball game, Wenatchee AppleSox player DJ Massey stepped around the Kamloops catcher to touch home plate and score a run in their playoff win.
Post regular season games are great to cover because the emotions of the players are heightened, celebrations and disappointments extreme. When Xander Orejudos hit a home run his AppleSox teammates came off the bench to enthusiastically congratulate him even though they had the game well in hand with the score 16-2.
I spotted Martin and Catherine Torres walking down Baker Street in East Wenatchee on my way to work and at first didn’t see Rosie in the stroller. After a double take, I circled around and asked what direction they were taking then drove ahead looking for a simple background. When they came by, I was happy Rosie was ignoring me and looking forward.
The next day, I was eating lunch at home with my wife when I saw a hummingbird flying in our flower garden. It was still there a few minutes later after I retrieved my camera fitted with a large telephoto lens.
With school starting up soon, I arranged to go to Mission View Elementary School to photograph the staff as they prepared their rooms for students. Jennifer Christensen was working in the school library and then moved to the hallway to work on a bulletin board where she was hanging mirrors. When she finished, she opened her hands, happy with what she created.
A military funeral includes the gifting of an American Flag to a family member so I positioned myself in a position where I was ready for that to happen. The family’s openness to my covering the memorial was more important than any abilities I had at photographing it.