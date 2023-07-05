Don Seabrook | Best images from June

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
A couple of roundabout art photographs start out this month’s best of photographs selection. I was headed to Oregon for a personal trip and dropped by artist CJ Rench’s studio to take a look at his progress with the sculpture that was scheduled to be installed later in the month at Easy Street and Highway 2/97. He wheeled one branch of “Valley of Fruition” out of the shop and I placed him in a corner of the frame, the sun backlighting the acrylic leaves.
While the sculpture was being installed in pieces, I checked in throughout the day waiting to capture the top being set into place. Meanwhile, I saw this angle from a nearby parking lot and waited for the right moment. I wish the utility wire wasn’t running through the frame but I suppose it provides balance to the photograph.
The Wenatchee AppleSox home opening game provided me with a couple more good images. Early in their evening games, the sun is low on the horizon creating a backlit situation with dark shade in the background that highlights dust and dirt around home plate. This swing and a miss situation ensued.
A collision at second base was another one of my picks for the month.
Looking for images around Rock Island on June 7, I decided to take the back roads to East Wenatchee. I drove up a hill overlooking a newer housing development and a flash of color caught my eye enough that I turned my truck around, parked, and hiked to an overlook. I began to love this photograph more when I took a closer look at my computer screen. I couldn’t find any other color in the frame than the bouncy house. Not in the cars, not in the houses, no flowers, nothing. I think these sharp contrasts make great photographs. This simple photograph is one of my favorites of the year.
This is another photograph with a contrast between the seriousness of the crash scene and the nonchalant body positions of the people helping hold the door up. It was good to see the victim able to walk away from the accident seemingly unhurt.
Wind was a theme I wanted to capture at the Wenatchee Westside High School graduation. Graduates were struggling with their caps all night and I finally caught one of them flying from a person’s grasp.
When I’m working with a pretty open-ended story theme, in this case quickly melting snow from the mountains, I can get creative. I drove up into the Eaglerock Estates housing development knowing there were horse pastures at some of the homes and hoped to capture a horse in the foreground, mountains with little snow in the background.
I found my subject all right and with a couple of birds on its back. Horses normally walk toward me when I approach but this one spotted me as I got out of my truck and began walking then running away. Thankfully I had my camera set up the way I wanted it and got the image as it began trotting off. The bird flying off its back was the cherry on top.
The youth at a summer basketball camp were doing drills for most of the time I was there to photograph them and I was able to capture some usable images. About ready to leave, I spotted these two playing rock-paper-scissors while they waited for a turn to play. I stayed with them until there was some action from the game and the ball nearby before I knew that I had my shot.
I read about a babysitting class at Wenatchee Valley College in their quarterly publication. Former Wenatchee World photographer Kelly Gillin had covered this years ago and came back with a hilarious photograph of girls reacting when a doll’s head popped off while they were learning to put on a diaper. My image wasn’t that dynamic but I still thought it was interesting when the instructor squirted ketchup on their gloved hands to teach them how to remove them without touching their skin.
This photograph was the culmination of a 20-year-old story that started when Maria Gallegos’ husband was shot in the line of duty. When Gallegos sat at her husband’s memorial this June her expression was stoic but sad and that told her story of survival without her husband perfectly.
There are some interesting images that aren’t obvious when I push the button on my camera as was this one with the batter’s expression. It’s always a nice surprise when I open them up on my computer.
Sporting practices and camps give me the opportunity to use a wide angle lens and be on the field of competition with the action. I kept a heads up for line drives while waiting for something interesting to happen near me.
Finishing off this month’s photographs is a gallery from the recent Methow Street fire. I was able to get on the scene quickly and capture both the firefighting efforts but also reactions from people affected.