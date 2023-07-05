 Skip to main content
Living Images

Don Seabrook | Best images from June

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

POIL_5096795162_RoundaboutArtist.jpg
Artist CJ Rench of Hood River, Oregon, stands by a stainless steel branch of acrylic leaves June 1 that will be used on the new Wenatchee roundabout sculpture he is building in his shop.
FTSG_5096795162_ArtInstallation.jpg
Workers wait for the top of the 29-foot tall "Valley of Fruition" sculpture to finish its installation at the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Easy Street on June 23.
SPAC_5096795162_SwingAndMiss.jpg
Wenatchee's Brandham Ponce with a swing and a miss as the Wenatchee AppleSox lose their home opener 5-4 against the Springfield Drifters on June 6.
SPAC_5096795162_CollisionAtSecond.jpg
The Wenatchee AppleSox's Fred Buckson collides with Springfield's Sam Lauderdale on second base on an attempted tag in the sixth inning of their baseball game June 6. Lauderdale was safe on the play. The AppleSox's season home opener ended in defeat, losing 5-4.
FTSG_5096795162_ASpotOfColor.jpg
A man's home is his 'bouncy' castle. Or so it may seem to one family in the George's Shallows development near Hammond Lake in Rock Island on June 7. It would be a fun place to live but by the looks of the earth-toned neighborhood it won't meet the HOA requirements.
SPNW_5096795162_Trapped.jpg
An occupant of an SUV waits for firefighters to remove him while passersby hold open a door to the vehicle in an accident scene at Orondo Avenue and Mission Street on June 9. The front windshield was cut away and the man stepped through and was checked out by first responders.
GENW_5096795162_WindyGraduation.jpg
With a gust of wind, Jahziel Leal's cap flies off his head while receiving his diploma at the WestSide High School graduation June 14.
FTSG_5096795162_LackOfSnow.jpg
Snow in the Cascade Mountains is melting fast this year as seen from Eagle Rock Estates housing development June 19.
SPFT_5096795162_RockPaperScissor.jpg
It's more than playing basketball at the Ron Stone Summer Youth Basketball Camp going on at Wenatchee High School early this week, here on June 20. There's also a chance to play rock, paper, scissors while you wait for a turn to scrimmage. The camp, put on for almost 30 years, is now organized by the Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation department. There are over 300 children from first through eighth grade participating this year. The Wenatchee High School girls and Eastmont eighth grade AAU basketball teams help coach. "It's about having fun and fundamentals," Stone said.
230622-newslocal-babysittingclass 01.jpg
Willow Dye, 13, Cashmere, watches as babysitting class teacher Tracy Baker, Leavenworth, squeezes ketchup onto her gloved hand June 21 at Wenatchee Valley College. Baker has been teaching the class where participants become Red Cross certified for babysitting for 14 years. All of this day's 14 students were teenage girls. Along with first aid, they were taught among other things, what games are safe to play with children and how to get jobs and write resumes. One more class is offered July 25.
POIL_5096795162_WidowOf20Years.jpg
Widow Maria Gallegos, Chelan, sits at her husband's memorial near Manson on June 22. Chelan County Sheriff Deputy Saul Gallegos was shot and killed in the field behind her on June 26, 2003.
SPAC_5096795162_Bunt.jpg
Isaiah Riedl with the Columbia River Currents lays down a bunt to advance runners in the 2nd inning of his teams extra inning win over the Kittitas County Cowboys in high school summer baseball June 21 at Rec Park. The Currents won the game in extra innings.
camp.jpg
Youth take batting practice and run bases at the AppleSox Baseball Camp at Paul Thomas Sr. Field June 27. The three day camp ends Wednesday. There are 137 children signed up for the camps this year.
SPNW_5096795162_MethowStreetFire_02.jpg
Wenatchee Valley firefighters pull hoses to fight a brushfire on the hillside above Methow Street early into the fire in South Wenatchee on June 27.
SPNW_5096795162_MethowStreetFire_03.jpg
A Chelan County deputy runs down Methow Street to notify residents of a possible evacuation from a brushfire burning across the street from their houses on June 27.
SPNW_5096795162_MethowStreetFire_04.jpg
Anna Payne, Wenatchee, holds her daughter Adalyn, 3, who was emotionally shaken as a brushfire across Methow Street from their home burned up the hillside on June 27. Payne said she was informed they were at a Level 2 evacuation.
SPNW_5096795162_MethowStreetFire_05.jpg
Wenatchee Valley firefighters remove sagebrush from near Merlin Fitzhugh's office and home along Methow Street on June 27 while a brushfire slowly moves toward it.
SPNW_5096795162_MethowStreetFire_06.jpg
A helicopter drops a load of water on a brushfire above Methow Street in Wenatchee on June 27.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

An error occurred