Living Images

Don Seabrook | Best images from March

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

POIL_5096795162_GenerationalPhotographerFamily.jpg
Seana Freeman adjusts the hair of Apple Blossom Top Ten candidate Hannia Hernandez-Mendoza while her husband Javid waits by his camera during a photo shoot at Parsons Photography Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Seana is the third generation of the Parsons family to own the business. The festival has been a client of theirs since the 1940s. Published March 1, 2023.
SPAC_5096795162_TrickSkier.jpg
A skier lands a twist off of a rail at the annual Rails & Ales ski and snowboarding event on Orondo Avenue in Downtown Wenatchee Friday, March 10, 2023.
SPAC_5096795162_OffCourse.jpg
Jake Salvador, Snohomish, crashes off the snow onto the pavement of Orondo Avenue Friday, March 10, 2023. Trick snowboarders and skiers took to a strip of snow brought into downtown Wenatchee for the annual Rails & Ales event in Wenatchee.
SPAC_5096795162_HeadOverHeels.jpg
Eastmont's Aaron Escalera is upended by Central Valley goalie Sam Alicea near the end of their soccer game Saturday, March 11, 2023. A penalty was called setting up Eastmont's only score in a 2-1 loss at Wenatchee High School's Apple Bowl.
GENW_5096795162_DaddyDaughterDance.jpg
Tenley Wedam, 6, East Wenatchee, stands on her father Joey's feet as they dance with others during the Wenatchee Applarians Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center. Over 325 people arrived to a decorated dance hall with cookies and punch, raffle prizes with many dolls as prizes, and a nail polish station. The event is the main fundraiser for the Apple Blossom Festival Queen Scholarship worth $10,000. It's the second year that the dance has been put on and the first since Covid-19 shut it down.
FTSG_5096795162_Newborn.jpg
Abigail Kim, 13, Cashmere, returns one of two lambs that had been born minutes before to its mother at her family's small ranch on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. It had wobbled away on unsteady legs and lost track of her. Kim says the family has owned up to 20 Icelandic sheep over the past five years. They are family pets she said.
230316-newslocal-replacinghisflag 01.jpg
Jim Flagel, Cashmere, works to replace a flag that had been frayed in the wind at his home Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Flagel is a retired lumberman and school bus driver and uses the shopping cart he purchased to move tools to different projects around his property.
POIL_5096795162_KiteFlyer.jpg
Sunshine catches Miketo Zook's sunglasses as he flies a stunt kite at Walla Wall Point Park Wednesday, March 15, 2023. By pulling the left and right strings attached to that side of the kite, he can move it either direction or have it flip around in loops.
230316-newslocal-pumptrackbw 01.jpg
From left, brothers Isaiah, 5, Caden, 7, and Ethan McDonald, 3, play on the new pump track built at Lincoln Park Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The track is part of $3.4 million in renovations and construction at the park.
SPAC_5096795162_WinningEffort.jpg
Wenatchee Bighorns' Jalen Nixon gets past San Diego Sharks' Micah Bradford on a drive to the basket Wednesday night, March 15, 2023, at Eastmont High School. Wenatchee won the basketball game 105-97.
SPAC_5096795162_BlockedShot.jpg
Wenatchee's Collin Kelly puts a block on the shot of San Diego's Chiddy Golden in their basketball game Wednesday night, March 15, 2023, at Eastmont High School. The Bighorns beat the Sharks 105-97.
230325-newslocal-deer 01.jpg
A deer, part of a herd of a dozen, munches on brush near a house above Skyline Drive in Wenatchee Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
230323-newslocal-quinceanera 01.jpg
Dulce Adame, 15, Wenatchee, is lifted into the air by her attendants during a dance practice for her quinceanera Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Lincoln Park. Adame says her ceremony is on June 24 even though she has already turned 15. A quinceanera is an elaborate celebration for a girl's 15th birthday with cultural roots in Mexico and Spain.
SPAC_5096795162_HighUp.jpg
Eastmont's Kai Pefferman gets high in the air to head a ball during a match with Wenatchee Tuesday night, March 21, 2023 at Eastmont. Wenatchee won the game in overtime 1-0. At right are Eastmont's Freddie Arredondo and Wenatchee's Anthony Garcia.
230325-newslocal-gotr 01.jpg
Jamileth Osorio, left, and Litzy DelaPaz, both 8, lead a group of Rock Island Elementary School girls for laps around their playground on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The 20 girls and two coaches meet twice a week to talk about emotional challenges, activities, and running. The Girls on the Run program is available at many North Central Washington schools and organized by Columbia Valley Community Health.
FTSG_5096795162_UpComesDown.jpg
Scaffolding comes off outside the new Department of Corrections reentry building on Okanogan Avenue next to the Deaconess Apartments Tuesday, March 28, 2023. When finished, the building will have 120 beds for inmates with less than six months to a year left on their sentences.
230330-newslocal-sustainable 01.jpg
Isaiah Woodward, 14, Wenatchee, smells different varieties of lavender at Lavender Ranch near East Wenatchee Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He and other 8th graders toured the farm as well as information stations to learn about sustainability.
SPFT_5096795162_HomeRunCelebration.jpg
Wenatchee Valley College's Ryan Dauphinee rounds third to a celebration of his team's bench and his head coach Aaron Vaughn after hitting a home run, the first score of the game against Walla Walla Wednesday, March 29, 2023. They won the game 8-5. It was the first game of a double header.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

