Don Seabrook | Best images from March

I’m not sure how proud to be at the birth of my new namesake.
Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
The first photograph I’d pick is one I made in January that was published in our March 1 Business World magazine. The story was a profile of Parson’s Photography and I spent a morning with them as they were photographing the Apple Blossom Top Ten royalty candidates.
I was trying to get the two owners in the same photograph as they worked with each of the ten girls to create portraits. I had some standard images as they discussed poses but when Seana Freeman stepped in to adjust a candidate’s hair, the focus of the image was just on her and her husband Javid.
On March 10, the annual Rails & Ales ski and snowboarding competition was held downtown. I’ve photographed this many times and hoped to show in a photograph the movement of the competitors as they went down the snow piled in the street lined with spectators. On panned shots like these, I take a multitude of images trying to capture one where the person’s face is showing and not too blurred.
I was also able to capture the moment a skier, Jake Salvador, went off the course and landed on pavement.
The next day I photographed my first boys soccer game of the season as Eastmont battled Central Valley at the Apple Bowl. The Eastmont player was barreling toward the goal and I followed him as he was upended by the Central Valley goalie. I was fortunate that he was turned my way as he went crashing to the ground, the ball ahead of him. Eastmont scored on the penalty kick that ensued.
That same night, I had heard about the Wenatchee Applarians Daddy-Daughter Dance and showed up to a crowded dance hall at the senior center. I found a place out of the way near a wall and watched the fathers dancing with their children, waiting for something interesting to happen.
I wrote about this in an earlier column.
While driving in Cashmere I saw a sheep giving birth, notified the owners, and documented the Kim children caring for their new lamb. An update – they named the baby ram Don and the baby ewe Brooke.
Also in Cashmere that same day I saw Jim Flagel changing out his American flag and stopped to talk. He uses his shopping cart to get around his property for jobs like this one.
On a windy day, in the distance, I saw a kite in the air at Walla Walla Point Park and met Miketo Zook, a self-proclaimed stunt kite addict. I liked how the sunspot showed on his glasses and the American flag design on the brim of his hat.
Checking on the construction at Lincoln Park, I found children playing on the new pump track in the southwest corner of the park. They were all doing their own thing and I waited, photographing the moment when they were separated and each enjoying the new addition.
It was my first time photographing the new Wenatchee Bighorns basketball team in the Wenatchee Valley on March 15. It was at Eastmont High School and I went to the bleachers to photograph the first half.
And in the second half, I moved to the end of the court where I captured this block.
The next week, on March 21, I was driving over Skyline Drive and saw a herd of deer and a bright, backlit bush nearby. As deer do when they aren’t bothered, they slowly move along as they graze and I knew they would eventually be near this bush. I didn’t know that one of them would look up while it nibbled away at a branch.
A group of youth were practicing a dance at Lincoln Park and I found out they were preparing for a quinceanera for Dulce Adame. They lifted her into the air and spun her around in the spotted sunlight shining through the trees. There was a couple of times when her face was fully in the sun.
In this photograph, I like the height Kai Pefferman gets and the reaction of the players on the ground.
I discovered this Girls on the Run program while looking over school calendars. Reporter Mitchell Roland and I went to Rock Island Elementary School during one of the first sessions. Among other things, we found grade school girls enjoying being together on a sunny day learning about the importance of good relationships.
I’d received a couple calls about this project and that workers would be removing scaffolding from the outside. It was a matter of patience as I waited for the men to line up in some interesting way on all the different levels.
Scoping out a longer-range photograph that would include the fields of lavender, I waited at a table while the youth learned about the plant. They were given a chance to smell the different varieties and I spotted Isaiah Woodward taking in a good whiff.
From near the visitor’s dugout, I can get a good angle on home plate and the Wenatchee Valley College bench. When Ryan Dauphinee hit a home run, I followed him with my camera as he rounded the bases, capturing the coach and bench welcoming him as he approached home plate.
Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
