Don Seabrook | Covering an athlete’s star performance – twice

Wenatchee Wild's Parker Murray skates off the ice to applause from the crowd at Town Toyota Center, being honored for scoring all four goals Wednesday night, handing Cranbrook a 4-2 loss. It's his second night in a row with a four goal performance.
Occasionally I’ll get to cover a team sport where one athlete stands out from the rest. Normally it’s a star that shines throughout the season and I try to include other competitors who help with other parts of the team effort.
The last two Wenatchee Wild playoff hockey games, Tuesday and Wednesday night, Parker Murray scored four goals – an unheard-of accomplishment.
Hockey is a difficult sport to capture goals being scored with bodies generally in the way of a clear view of what is happening. On Tuesday night I had a photograph of him scoring his third goal but I wasn’t happy with the clarity of the image so it was included in a photo gallery but not the main photograph used in print.
We used this one instead – one of him celebrating his second goal.
On Wednesday night I couldn’t catch any of his four goals. I knew he was the story of the night again and I had him celebrating but it was too similar to a photograph we used from Tuesday’s game so I was desperate to come up with another option.
I had hoped the team would mob him at the end of the game but that didn’t happen. I walked off the ice but noticed that he hadn’t gone to the locker room yet but was sticking around to be honored as one of the stars of the game.
Each of the three stars from the Wild took their turn to skate out to the arena and be honored by the fans. I waited for Murray to take his turn, got low to the ground and waited for him to return from his skate around, coming up with this photograph.
I like it because his helmet is off, he’s grinning, and a spotlight is shining his way from the ceiling. Coming off the ice alone also tells of his individual effort for the team.
