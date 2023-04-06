 Skip to main content
Living Images

Don Seabrook | Covering an athlete’s star performance – twice

Occasionally I’ll get to cover a team sport where one athlete stands out from the rest. Normally it’s a star that shines throughout the season and I try to include other competitors who help with other parts of the team effort.

The last two Wenatchee Wild playoff hockey games, Tuesday and Wednesday night, Parker Murray scored four goals – an unheard-of accomplishment.

Parker Murray scores his third goal of four Tuesday night at the Town Toyota Center.
Parker Murray celebrates the second of four goals against Cranbrook, eventually scoring the game winner in overtime at the Town Toyota Center Tuesday night.
Parker Murray celebrates his third goal, scoring one more as the Wenatchee Wild hockey team beats Cranbrook 4-2 at the Town Toyota Center Wednesday night.
Wenatchee Wild's Parker Murray skates off the ice to applause from the crowd at Town Toyota Center, being honored for scoring all four goals Wednesday night, handing Cranbrook a 4-2 loss. It's his second night in a row with a four goal performance.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

