Don Seabrook | December's best photos

People stay in their truck in 0-degree temperatures to watch the Nelson Family Lights display Tuesday night, Dec. 20, 2022, at its new location at Annie's Fun Farm along Grant Road east of East Wenatchee. Nick Nelson moved the display near the end of November, taking 16 days to get it set up. He said the ground froze near the end of set up and he had to use a torch to melt ice from the power outlets. Previously in Sunnyslope at the house he is renting, changes in the surrounding area prevented him from continuing it there. The 40-minute show starts in the morning and lasts until 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. He hopes to keep it operating at least until January 1. Donations are accepted and Nelson is selling nachos, apple cider and hot chocolate at the new location to defray his costs. He said the parking lot can hold 30 cars and it has been full on many occasions.
Columbia Elementary School principal Si Stuber takes the opportunity to get a selfie with Santa during the 38th annual Wenatchee Central Lions Club Christmas party Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. About 70 Wenatchee School District 5th graders attended the lunch at the Wenatchee Convention Center and also came away with a pack of presents after visiting with the big guy. A Lions Club member himself, Santa hasn't missed any of the Christmas parties.
Servan Gomez leads his dogs Romeo and Kaski while they pull a snow sled with his daughter Aalyah, 2, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Lincoln Park's sledding area. She was munching on french fries while being hauled around the park in the sled.
Workers are silhouetted as the sun shines through a tented area under construction at the new prisoner reentry house at the old Deaconess Hospital Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Washington State Department of Corrections facility will contain 120 beds for men and women reentering the public population.
Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab leaves the Wenatchee Gun Club clubhouse to begin a round of trap shooting Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, during their weekly practice. She started in the sport three years ago.
Wenatchee's Aiden Grigsby takes first place in the 200 Yard Individual Medley in his team's first home meet of the season against West Valley Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Panthers dominated the meet 118-40.
Wenatchee's Levi McCreary slams West Valley's Tanner Spaeth to the mat in his winning match Tuesday night at home. McCreary and his teammates had a near perfect performance winning all but one match ending with a score of 72-3.
Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World photo editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
We are in the thick of winter and along with the difficulties of just getting around, photographing in the snow, ice and very cold makes it a challenge to come up with quality photographs of the community. Let’s give a shout out to strap-on-spikes for foot traction and hand warmers.
When shooting inside, especially indoor pools, I try to get to locations early to allow my lenses to acclimate to warmth and moisture. I’ve learned that I can’t photograph through a fogged lens. As far as photographing sports, swim meets are a joy because the best competitors are in specific lanes so it’s not tough to figure out who to photograph. In longer events, they also swim by the same location multiple times and that gives me more chances to get a good shot.
I used a slow shutter speed to give the sense of movement with this photograph of Joey Slesk in the freestyle. I prayed that when he came up for air his face would be turned toward me in the exact location for me to get a clear picture of him.
When I photographed Aiden Grigsby in the individual medley, I went to one end of the pool, got low to the wet deck, and captured him coming out of the water during the breaststroke.
I had heard about the trap shooting club from one of the members and arranged to photograph their next weekly practice session at the Wenatchee Gun Club. It was a cold and cloudy afternoon and students would take turns shooting and then warming back up in the clubhouse. Having grown up in a bird-hunting family, it was interesting for me to see the competitive side of shooting.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Riggan Schwab, senior; Aiden Phillips, freshman; Maylynn Pipkin, 8th grade; and Aubrey Atkinson, freshman, take their turns shooting at clay targets thrown in the air from a bunker at the Wenatchee Gun Club in Douglas County Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Eastmont FFA club meets every Wednesday to practice trap shooting. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Eastmont High School's newest resource officer Isaac Cooper talks about trap shooting with Nolan Wilms, Aiden Phillips, and Barrett Snell before joining them with a borrowed shotgun Wednesday at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab leaves the Wenatchee Gun Club clubhouse to begin a round of trap shooting Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, during their weekly practice. She started in the sport three years ago.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Aubrey Atkinson, Maylynn Pipkin, Morgan Martin, and Riggan Schwab take turns shooting at clay pigeons during an FFA trap shooting practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab, center, and other students wait in the Wenatchee Gun Club's clubhouse for their turn to trap shoot during practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Riggan Schwab, senior; Aiden Phillips, freshman; Maylynn Pipkin, 8th grade; and Aubrey Atkinson, freshman, take their turns shooting at clay targets thrown in the air from a bunker at the Wenatchee Gun Club in Douglas County Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. The Eastmont FFA club meets every Wednesday to practice trap shooting. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Eastmont High School's newest resource officer Isaac Cooper talks about trap shooting with Nolan Wilms, Aiden Phillips, and Barrett Snell before joining them with a borrowed shotgun Wednesday at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab leaves the Wenatchee Gun Club clubhouse to begin a round of trap shooting Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, during their weekly practice. She started in the sport three years ago.
World photo/Don Seabrook From left, Aubrey Atkinson, Maylynn Pipkin, Morgan Martin, and Riggan Schwab take turns shooting at clay pigeons during an FFA trap shooting practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
World photo/Don Seabrook Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab, center, and other students wait in the Wenatchee Gun Club's clubhouse for their turn to trap shoot during practice Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
We hadn’t photographed Santa yet so I hung around the big guy at the Lions Club’s Christmas party on Dec. 9 hoping to get a good reaction from one of the students as they met him. I was surprised to see Columbia Elementary School principal Si Stuber’s fun expressions as he took a selfie.
I had been watching the work going on at the old Deaconess Hospital for a few weeks but hadn’t seen an interesting photograph develop until I was driving by it in the afternoon of Dec. 12. It was a clear day and a striking scene when the plastic was backlit by the sun. I waited as workers moved about inside the plastic and caught the moment when one was close to the plastic and in sharp focus.
The next day I had been photographing the installation of playground equipment at Lincoln Park and noticed Servan Gomez with his daughter Aalyah and dogs Romeo and Kaski pulling her along on a sled. They were actually going faster uphill than down and I followed them along with a telephoto lens waiting for the right moment when I could see all four subjects. The smile on her face was the topping to the fun photograph.
Wenatchee’s wrestling team was more than dominant in a match against West Valley on Dec. 13 and I picked an image for the newspaper that I felt showed that. I like how Levi McCrary’s eye shows up as he looks down toward the mat where he is throwing his opponent.
The sun was getting close to setting and I drove up Badger Mountain to look for a scenic shot. I only had a few minutes before it was gone but noticed the light illuminating the wheat stubble that was still poking up out of the snow. It’s a strange image in that it almost looks out of focus until one looks closely at the stubble.
I was very late getting to a warehouse fire in Monitor on Dec. 15, after noticing an alert on my wife’s cell phone in the morning. I headed to the fire, hoping something was still there for me to capture. When I walked onto the scene and over to a ladder truck, a ball of flame shot up in the air and I raised my camera and grabbed my first photographs that morning.
It was very cold at the fire and I waited for firefighters to do something interesting. One moved toward some hoses that were laying in the snow and began trying to roll them up. They were so encrusted in ice that they made funny looking loops. I also grabbed a close-up of ice on one of the hoses to help tell the story.
Reporter Oscar Martinez and I had interviewed and photographed Nick Nelson at his Sunnyslope home earlier as he was busy moving his Christmas lighting display because of changes around his rented home. I wanted to see what the new display was like at Annie’s Fun Farm in East Wenatchee and went there at dusk after a heavy snowfall hoping to get an interesting image. There was one truck there at the time and I set up a tripod and waited for the colors of the display to contrast with the tail lights of the truck.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone