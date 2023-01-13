 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living Images

Don Seabrook | December's best photos

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World photo editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

SPAC_5096795162_FreestyleWinner .jpg
Buy Now

Joey Slesk with Wenatchee takes first place in the 200 Yard Freestyle in his team's first home meet of the season against West Valley Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Panthers dominated the meet 118-40.
SPAC_5096795162_SwimmingCompetition.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee's Aiden Grigsby takes first place in the 200 Yard Individual Medley in his team's first home meet of the season against West Valley Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Panthers dominated the meet 118-40.
PSES_5096795162_TrapShootingClub_05.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont FFA President Riggan Schwab leaves the Wenatchee Gun Club clubhouse to begin a round of trap shooting Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, during their weekly practice. She started in the sport three years ago.

Photo gallery: Eastmont FFA students practice trap shooting

Eastmont FFA students meet every Wednesday during the school year to practice trap shooting, getting ready for state-wide competitions in the spring.

1 of 14
FTSG_5096795162_PosingWithSanta.jpg
Buy Now

Columbia Elementary School principal Si Stuber takes the opportunity to get a selfie with Santa during the 38th annual Wenatchee Central Lions Club Christmas party Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. About 70 Wenatchee School District 5th graders attended the lunch at the Wenatchee Convention Center and also came away with a pack of presents after visiting with the big guy. A Lions Club member himself, Santa hasn't missed any of the Christmas parties.
FTSG_5096795162_Tented.jpg
Buy Now

Workers are silhouetted as the sun shines through a tented area under construction at the new prisoner reentry house at the old Deaconess Hospital Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Washington State Department of Corrections facility will contain 120 beds for men and women reentering the public population.
FTSG_5096795162_SleddingAdventure.jpg
Buy Now

Servan Gomez leads his dogs Romeo and Kaski while they pull a snow sled with his daughter Aalyah, 2, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Lincoln Park's sledding area. She was munching on french fries while being hauled around the park in the sled.
SPAC_5096795162_WrestlingThrow.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee's Levi McCreary slams West Valley's Tanner Spaeth to the mat in his winning match Tuesday night at home. McCreary and his teammates had a near perfect performance winning all but one match ending with a score of 72-3.
FTSG_5096795162_FadingLight.jpg
Buy Now

Fading sunlight illuminates wheat stubble poking up from snow on Badger Mountain Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
SPNW_5096795162_WarehouseFire.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley firefighters from Cashmere spray water on a warehouse fire in Monitor early Thursday morning, Dec. 15, 2022. The building was completely gutted in the fire.
SPNW_5096795162_IcyCleanUp_01.jpg
Buy Now

A Wenatchee Valley firefighter tries to roll up a frozen hose while a warehouse in Monitor burns in the background in the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
SPNW_5096795162_IcyCleanUp_02.jpg
Buy Now

Ice forms on a hose in the parking lot of a Monitor warehouse Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Firefighters battled a fire in freezing temperatures through the night.
FTSG_5096795162_LightDisplay.jpg
Buy Now

People stay in their truck in 0-degree temperatures to watch the Nelson Family Lights display Tuesday night, Dec. 20, 2022, at its new location at Annie's Fun Farm along Grant Road east of East Wenatchee. Nick Nelson moved the display near the end of November, taking 16 days to get it set up. He said the ground froze near the end of set up and he had to use a torch to melt ice from the power outlets. Previously in Sunnyslope at the house he is renting, changes in the surrounding area prevented him from continuing it there. The 40-minute show starts in the morning and lasts until 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. He hopes to keep it operating at least until January 1. Donations are accepted and Nelson is selling nachos, apple cider and hot chocolate at the new location to defray his costs. He said the parking lot can hold 30 cars and it has been full on many occasions.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred