 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living Images

Don Seabrook | Different venue, same excitement

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

To be honest, I wasn’t looking forward to covering this year’s Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant. With the third and most challenging location to make photographs in three years, I dreaded the problems I thought I would have taking photographs at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

By the end of the night, it turned out to be one of the best venues to work from yet.

I could move from my seat at the edge of the audience to the front of the stage with ease.

220222-newslocal-royaltygallery 01.jpg
Buy Now

Dancers for Fabulous Feet Dance Studio perform at the beginning of the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
220222-newslocal-royaltygallery 02.jpg
Buy Now

Before she became queen, Rianne Salcido is introduced at the beginning of the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night.

The lighting crew did a fabulous job with spot lights and effects so that from the side, the candidates stood out from the background.

220222-newslocal-royaltygallery 04.jpg
Buy Now

Before being selected as one of the princesses, Ainsley Shearer gives her speech at the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night.
220222-newslocal-royaltygallery 06.jpg
Buy Now

Ainsley Shearer walks by the audience at the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant.

And with the audience near the same level as the stage I could see photographs like this one.

220222-newslocal-royaltygallery 09.jpg
Buy Now

Royalty from other areas attended the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night.

Getting backstage was a breeze, just out the room doors, down the hall, and you’re there.

220222-newslocal-royalty 03.jpg
Buy Now

Backstage, the Top 10 candidates surprised their escorts with crowns of their own at the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
220222-newslocal-royaltygallery 12.jpg
Buy Now

Rianne Salcido has a hoop from her dress removed backstage before she was announced as the queen. It had fallen down while she was onstage but was concealed in her dress at the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant.

I was able to kneel in front of the audience at the edge of the stage to photograph the announcement and the girls’ reactions.

220222-newslocal-royalty 01.jpg
Buy Now

Rianne Salcido hears her name called as the Washington State Apple Blossom Queen. At left is Brenda Calvillo and at right is Ava Norris. 
220222-newslocal-royaltygallery 15.jpg
Buy Now

Past Apple Blossom Queen Brooke Perez puts a crown on Rianne Salcido.

And turning around, the parents’ reactions.

220222-newslocal-royalty 04.jpg
Buy Now

Apple Blossom Queen Rianne Salcido's parents, Malachi and Cathy, react to the announcement of their daughter's reign at the 2022 Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night.

I’ll try to be more optimistic next time I’m put out of my comfort zone. Sometimes changes can come with benefits.

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK