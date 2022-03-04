Don Seabrook | February's best

Here's the second installment of a new feature I've started in my Living Images column, identifying what I think are the best photographs published during the month.
On the sports front, I photographed quite a few basketball games. I like this photograph as an Eisenhower player draws a tight group of Wenatchee defenders to him.
I saw WVC’s Isaac Brown sprint toward the sidelines and photographed him as he flew into the air to try to block a shot in their game against Yakima Valley. The referee happens to be right in between them in the frame signaling a three point shot attempt.
Always looking for emotional photographs that tell the story, especially near the end of the season, Tyrell Malcolm from Eastmont shows his disappointment at his team’s defeat by West Valley after having a 9-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter.
On a happier note, I photographed Jillian McIrvin as she celebrates her first points after Unified basketball returns after COVID-19 restrictions.
I also paid attention to the relationships that helpers have to the players.
The Wenatchee Valley College women’s team has had a great season while only suiting six players on average. To show that, I photographed the reaction of Monica Miller after she fouled out, leaving five players to finish their win over Big Bend.
Shooting hockey for the first time in over a year, this hit by Cranbrook’s Brendan Rogers on Wenatchee’s Mario Gasparini happened in front of me as I photographed the game from the “suicide box,” a place between the teams without glass protection. Wenatchee’s bench screamed for a foul but were ignored.
Players normally don’t get this much hang-time in the sport.
I had a tough time finding Bosket Bread in Leavenworth until I was within a few hundred feet of the bakery. The smell drew me to the door of a warehouse with a small sign on the door. They deal in wholesale so no walk-ins are welcome. Beyond the incredible smell, I was struck with the sight of the large equipment and quantities of dough — also a shaft of light coming through a window illuminating finished bread on racks.
An event that also has a winner and two runner-ups, the Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant was at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Feb. 19. I wrote about my experience of the new venue in an earlier Living Images column. I pick these five photographs from the event as favorites because of the lighting, unusual circumstance and facial expressions.
Driving through Walla Walla Point Park on Valentine’s Day, I saw a glimmer from the plastic tent Mayra Garcia was putting up and drove toward it. The setting was interesting, surrounded by snow, and I waited for the couple she was setting it up for to arrive and photograph as they enjoyed their romantic afternoon.
I had photographed the homeless camp that had been created by the George Sellar Bridge a few times and returned with reporter Pete O’Cain when we heard they were packing up to move before the state Department of Transportation removed them. The camp organizer, Glenn Wilson, talked with Pete for a while as I wandered around talking to people as they packed up. I returned as Wilson was saying goodbye to his homeless friend Christopher Leblonk. The sadness of the moment got to Wilson as he began crying.
Ten days later, I followed Dana Kerr and Anna Wolff as they walked around the Olds Station area collecting data for the homeless count. Many of the motorhomes had been moved along by police so showing the empty street with fresh fallen snow in a photograph helped tell their story as they tried to provide an accurate tally.
I was at the Wenatchee museum to photograph a new children’s program when I noticed Sally Wren through the windows in front of the museum's organ. With the elevated stage in front of her and the tiny windows, she looked unusually sized in the photograph. She is with a group who work on the museum’s organ weekly.
I spotted Wenatchee’s long-time Christmas decorator taking his down near the end of the month and followed him, looking for the right moment when he was carrying part of his stable scene into storage. When he also packed up some reindeer, I knew I had a potentially good photograph.
The Cascade Mountains were striking on Feb. 10, with little haze in the way and sunlight hitting the peaks and clouds blocking it in the Wenatchee Valley. I drove around looking for a foreground to include and came upon these arrow signs pointing the way to the beauty.