 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Living Images

Don Seabrook | February's best

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Here's the second installment of a new feature I've started in my Living Images column, identifying what I think are the best photographs published during the month.

On the sports front, I photographed quite a few basketball games. I like this photograph as an Eisenhower player draws a tight group of Wenatchee defenders to him.

clips 07.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee High School's defensive pressure was able to keep Eisenhower to only 9 points in the first half, here from left, Wenatchee's Luke Baier, Trent Goodell, and Camden Loidhamer tie up Eisenhower's Jacob Schwehm. Wenatchee won the basketball game Tuesday night, Feb. 1, 2022, 67-36.

I saw WVC’s Isaac Brown sprint toward the sidelines and photographed him as he flew into the air to try to block a shot in their game against Yakima Valley. The referee happens to be right in between them in the frame signaling a three point shot attempt.

clips 08.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley College's Isaac Brown gets some air as he puts pressure on Yakima Valley's Alexzander Delgado in the second half of their basketball game Wednesday night, Feb. 9, 2022, in Wenatchee. The home team won the game 87-75.

Always looking for emotional photographs that tell the story, especially near the end of the season, Tyrell Malcolm from Eastmont shows his disappointment at his team’s defeat by West Valley after having a 9-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter.

clips 09.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont's Tyrell Malcolm and teammates in the background walk off the floor after a last second shot to beat West Valley of Yakima in basketball didn't go in Tuesday night, Feb. 8, 2022. After having a 9-point lead at the start of the last quarter, the Wildcats lost the game 72-74.

On a happier note, I photographed Jillian McIrvin as she celebrates her first points after Unified basketball returns after COVID-19 restrictions.

clips 10.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee's Jillian McIrvin celebrates scoring her first points of the night against Eastmont in the first Unified basketball game Thursday night, Feb. 17, 2022 after Covid-19 restricted their seasons.

I also paid attention to the relationships that helpers have to the players.

clips 11.jpg
Buy Now

Helper Gunnar Peterson puts his arm around Zach Beasley for Eastmont as they watch Wenatchee score a basket in their Unified basketball game at Eastmont Thursday night, Feb. 17, 2022.

The Wenatchee Valley College women’s team has had a great season while only suiting six players on average. To show that, I photographed the reaction of Monica Miller after she fouled out, leaving five players to finish their win over Big Bend.

clips 12.jpg
Buy Now

Despite only suiting six players, the Wenatchee Valley College Women's basketball team improved to a 15-8 season record (three losses coming from Covid forfeit) with a win over Big Bend Wednesday night, Feb. 23, 2022, by a score of 74-62. WVC's Monica Miller talks to an assistant coach after fouling out, leaving no subs in the last two minutes of the game.

Shooting hockey for the first time in over a year, this hit by Cranbrook’s Brendan Rogers on Wenatchee’s Mario Gasparini happened in front of me as I photographed the game from the “suicide box,” a place between the teams without glass protection. Wenatchee’s bench screamed for a foul but were ignored.

clips 13.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee's Mario Gasparini gets slammed to the ice by Cranbrook's Brendan Rogers in the hard hitting hockey game that Wenatchee won 3-2 in Wenatchee on Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2022.

Players normally don’t get this much hang-time in the sport.

clips 14.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee Wild's Anthony Cafarelli, left, pops up in the air while colliding with Cranbrook's Tyson Dyck in their hockey game Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Town Toyota Center. The Wild won the game 3-2.

I had a tough time finding Bosket Bread in Leavenworth until I was within a few hundred feet of the bakery. The smell drew me to the door of a warehouse with a small sign on the door. They deal in wholesale so no walk-ins are welcome. Beyond the incredible smell, I was struck with the sight of the large equipment and quantities of dough — also a shaft of light coming through a window illuminating finished bread on racks.

Photos: Bosket Bread's Leavenworth bakery

1 of 5

An event that also has a winner and two runner-ups, the Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant was at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Feb. 19. I wrote about my experience of the new venue in an earlier Living Images column. I pick these five photographs from the event as favorites because of the lighting, unusual circumstance and facial expressions.

Photos: Apple Blossom Selection night

1 of 5

Driving through Walla Walla Point Park on Valentine’s Day, I saw a glimmer from the plastic tent Mayra Garcia was putting up and drove toward it. The setting was interesting, surrounded by snow, and I waited for the couple she was setting it up for to arrive and photograph as they enjoyed their romantic afternoon.

Photos: Romantic lunch in the park

1 of 3

I had photographed the homeless camp that had been created by the George Sellar Bridge a few times and returned with reporter Pete O’Cain when we heard they were packing up to move before the state Department of Transportation removed them. The camp organizer, Glenn Wilson, talked with Pete for a while as I wandered around talking to people as they packed up. I returned as Wilson was saying goodbye to his homeless friend Christopher Leblonk. The sadness of the moment got to Wilson as he began crying.

clips 23.jpg
Buy Now

With a 72-hour deadline to leave his homeless camp past, Glenn Wilson tears up Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, not knowing for sure where he will end up. He had said goodbye to homeless friend Christopher Leblonk whom he had helped reconnect with Leblonk's son.

Ten days later, I followed Dana Kerr and Anna Wolff as they walked around the Olds Station area collecting data for the homeless count. Many of the motorhomes had been moved along by police so showing the empty street with fresh fallen snow in a photograph helped tell their story as they tried to provide an accurate tally.

clips 24.jpg
Buy Now

Dana Kerr, left, and Anna Wolff with Catholic Charities walk along Technology Center Way in north Wenatchee early Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022. Social services employees scattered out around Wenatchee to document the homeless population for a nationally mandated data collection.

I was at the Wenatchee museum to photograph a new children’s program when I noticed Sally Wren through the windows in front of the museum's organ. With the elevated stage in front of her and the tiny windows, she looked unusually sized in the photograph. She is with a group who work on the museum’s organ weekly.

clips 25.jpg
Buy Now

Seen through display windows behind the stage at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, Sally Wren and Bob Straub install an electronic player piano on the Liberty Theater Pipe Organ Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The two volunteers with the four-person organ team meet every Monday to take on projects and maintain the machine. The addition will help museum staff demonstrate the organ without needing to be able to play the keys. Kasey Koski, the curator of exhibits, says it will be a big benefit for the museum employees and volunteers. "Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't," she says of the old system they have used for demonstrating the organ. The 1919 Wurlitzer pipe organ was moved from the Liberty Theater a block north of the museum in 1989 and restored at the museum. The museum has scheduled organ concerts in the past.

I spotted Wenatchee’s long-time Christmas decorator taking his down near the end of the month and followed him, looking for the right moment when he was carrying part of his stable scene into storage. When he also packed up some reindeer, I knew I had a potentially good photograph.

clips 26.jpg
Buy Now

Dan Gaspar, Wenatchee, packs up his annual Christmas decorations and light display at his home on Western Avenue Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. "It's been tough to get stuff down because of the snow," he said. He said his house is known as the "Candy Cane House." He was a 9th-grader in 1971 when he won his first award for Christmas decorating. He said it was a 3rd place prize from the chamber of commerce for decorating his parent's home., also on Western Avenue about a mile north of his current house. He builds most of his decorations using wood cutouts that he paints. With 16 exterior outlets, he said he can turn his extensive light display on from inside his house.

The Cascade Mountains were striking on Feb. 10, with little haze in the way and sunlight hitting the peaks and clouds blocking it in the Wenatchee Valley. I drove around looking for a foreground to include and came upon these arrow signs pointing the way to the beauty.

clips 27.jpg
Buy Now

The signs probably aren't needed to point to the beauty of the Cascade Mountains as the direct sun shines on them Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. A new addition to 35th Street Northwest includes the signs warning motorists of a tight corner.

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK