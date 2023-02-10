Don Seabrook | January's best photos

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
Let’s start a look at this past month with a photo illustration I made for a story on the forecast of the North Central Washington economy. I don’t produce many illustrations, preferring to use documentary photography to tell stories. This subject baffled me though and an illustration seemed to be the best way to produce a cover photograph for our Business World magazine.
I found a snow globe at Hobby Lobby and already had the stand in a pile of past-used props. My first attempts were made lighting a wad of duct tape and catching the smoke in the globe. I just couldn’t get enough smoke to dramatically show up in the photograph.
I asked around and was told the company had a smoke machine and eventually found it stuck on a shelf in the mail room. It had been used for a Halloween display. I cleaned it up and eventually got it to chug out a volume of smoke — enough for the final picture.
I was contacted in December about photographing the Respite Program at The Brave Warrior Project and tried to capture what it was like for parents to drop off their children and then what the staff did while they had them. It seemed like there was a lot of laughter and fun.
We held a story on the opening of a hammock yoga business so I could photograph one of the new classes. The owner welcomed me to the class as did the participants. Over half way through, they began using the cloth supports to do yoga poses — upside down. I hurried to get my camera at ground level, finding the correct angle to capture more than one student in their pose.
During halftime of the Wenatchee, Eastmont basketball game at the Town Toyota Center arena, the two schools’ bands had a fun competition and I saw Wenatchee’s drummer Avery Thomas get flipped upside down and begin playing a drum set. I rushed to get a clear angle with a long lens.
In the game afterward, I moved into the stands, liking an angle I had tried in the basketball games the night before. Cade Schindele’s intense expression made the photo.
I try to find something different to cover the weeks after the Apple Blossom Top Ten candidates are selected and before the pageant to determine the queen and princesses. This year I went to the Parsons Photography studio to capture scenes from their official portrait session. I was hanging back behind photographer Javid Freeman when I noticed a view of the girls framed in Freeman’s arm as he took his pictures. Candidate Dylan Schmitten provided the smile.
Shooting photos of sports it’s important to follow the action even after the play. WVC’s Nico Castaneda had already fouled a player when they both lost their footing and Castaneda covered up trying not to get hit by Walla Walla’s Spencer Wright.
Some of the best photographs can come before or after an event. I was hanging out with students outside a music room at Mission View Elementary School when the teacher got their attention to settle down their excitement that had been building before a concert they were giving. She had them do breathing exercises and I captured the image of Hope Herling holding in air.
I spotted Sterling Junior High students playing volleyball on their athletic field and photographed them during their lunch period before heading back to classes. Whenever the ball hit the snow, some stuck to it and I followed it hoping to capture the first hit afterward.
Rehearsals can be tough to photograph. Because of deadlines, I’m usually not around for dress rehearsals so I was happy when the women’s chorus line for the follies were given their fabric-lined hoops for the first time to practice with.
Reactions at bowling are usually subtle but when Ava Porter hit her fifth strike in a row she leapt into the air.
When I heard the fire call to the Safe Park II RV lot, I knew there could be a story because it was a new situation, having the homeless contained in a small area in their RVs. Firefighters got to the scene quickly and I photographed the cleanup with smoke still in the air. I thought the fencing added to the story because the whole lot is contained within it.
Reporter Oscar Rodriguez and I went with Wenatchee Rescue Mission employees looking for the homeless in the Wenatchee Valley for the annual homeless count. We were able to talk to and photograph a few of the people living in tents south of Wenatchee.
When I went to the reports of a car flipped on its top in front of the YMCA, I was able to get to a vantage point above the scene, something that normally isn’t available to me. It was then just a matter of waiting for first responders to work in and around the car.
Making a photograph of an airplane that is interesting can be a challenge. It was a clear day when the first jet arrived at Pangborn Memorial Airport and I noticed the long shadow a wing was creating on the new tarmac. I pre-focused my camera, put it on the concrete and composed the photograph.