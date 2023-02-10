 Skip to main content
Living Images

Don Seabrook | January's best photos

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

POIL_5096795162_EconomicOutlookCloudy.jpg
The economic future may be cloudy for 2023. 
PSES_5096795162_RespiteProgram_01.jpg
From left, Chris Van Lith-Vega, Flor Robledo, Savoy Schorn, and Anthony Strang play music and dance during the Respite Program at the Brave Warrior Project Dec. 29. Van Lith-Vega and Schorn are staff members. The program offers caregivers a window of rest while providing activities for children with chronic illness, cancer and disabilities.
FTSG_5096795162_HammockYoga.jpg
Sharon Blanchard, East Wenatchee, center, and the rest of Roxy Whitehead's hammock yoga class strike a position in the new Valkyrie Fitness Studio in Wenatchee on Jan. 5. Blanchard said she had done a little bit of this style of yoga in the past but there were also some beginners present. 
FTSG_5096795162_TopsyTurvyDrummer.jpg
During a drum contest between Eastmont and Wenatchee High Schools at the boys basketball game Jan. 10, Avery Thomas is held upside down by classmate Lola Dietzman while playing the drums.
230111-sportslocal-ehswhsbball 01.jpg
Eastmont High School's Cade Schindele puts up a shot around Wenatchee's Travis Torres in the third quarter of their game Jan. 10 at the Town Toyota Center during the NCW Showcase Basketball Tournament. Eastmont prevailed 57-45.
FTSG_5096795162_OfficialPortrait.jpg
Apple Blossom Top Ten royalty candidate Dylan Schmitten smiles as Parsons Photography photographer Javid Freeman takes her official portrait Jan. 16. The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Selection night is Saturday.
SPAC_5096795162_CoveringUp.jpg
Wenatchee Valley College's Nico Castaneda hits the floor after fouling Walla Walla's Spencer Wright, jumping over him, in the second half of their game Jan. 18 at home. The men's team lost the game 76-92.
FTSG_5096795162_BreathingExercise.jpg
Hope Herling holds her breath she and other students perform a breathing exercise in their music classroom, away from the audience, before Mission View Elementary School's Winter Concert Jan. 19. 
SPFT_5096795162_SnowBall.jpg
Part volleyball, part snowball, Annaleigh Wilson, a 7th-grader at Sterling Junior High School, passes it across the net during lunch on Jan. 23. Sunshine brought students outside during their break.
FTSG_5096795162_Rehearsal.jpg
On their first night trying out new colorful props, members of a women's chorus line come together at the end of their musical number "Keep Young and Beautiful" during rehearsal Jan. 23. This marks the 75th year of the Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild and Children's Foundation fundraising production.
230125-sportslocal-bowling 10.jpg
Wenatchee High School bowler Ava Porter jumps into the air after hitting her fifth strike in a row to finish off her first game and get to 201 pins Jan. 24 in a match against Moses Lake.
SPNW_5096795162_RVFire.jpg
Parked next to the northern fence of the Safe Park II RV lot in Olds Station, an RV was destroyed by fire Jan. 25. Wenatchee Valley firefighters mop up the fire once they put it out. The fire destroyed this motor home and damaged another. The Safe Park property is owned by the city of Wenatchee and operated by the Wenatchee Rescue Shelter.
GENW_5096795162_HomelessCount_03.jpg
John Austin looks out from his makeshift shelter during a homeless count Jan. 26. Austin says he prefers to live alone, away from society.
SPNW_5096795162_OnSidewalk.jpg
An accident at Chelan and Orondo Avenues left one car upside down on the sidewalk in front of the Wenatchee YMCA Jan. 26. No injuries were reported in the accident.
230128-newslocal-newplane 01.jpg
The first Embraer 175 jet sits on the Pangborn Airport tarmac Jan. 27 waiting for passengers to be loaded. There was a nearly to-month delay in the switch from the Bombardier Q400 turboprop planes that previously were used by Horizon Air.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

