Don Seabrook | January's best photos

We are starting a new monthly feature this year with a look back at what I think are my best images of the month. It gives me a chance to give a little more detail about the photographs. I’m putting the images in chronological order.
I had to do a double-take at this first photo because I had forgotten the Wenatchee Valley already had received a load of snow by Jan. 4 when this photograph was taken, a couple of days before the record-breaking deluge on Jan. 6. I photographed this accident scene after the driver was forced to leave the road to avoid a car pulling out of Bi-Mart on Grant Road. I remember the calmness in her face as she talked to the police.
I noticed Eastmont’s bench, particularly Layni Schmutzler, jumping in the air as they began to celebrate their win over Wenatchee. I focused my attention, and my camera, in their direction.
This image didn’t make our print edition but was put in the photo gallery I made after the game. The shot, with the players’ expressions as they collide and the ball flying away, has grown on me ever since.
I had about 30 minutes to get photographs of the record snowfall on deadline the morning of Jan. 6. My editor had called me at my house very early in the morning asking if I had looked outside. From my bed? “No.” His description of a bunch of snow was accurate as my truck got stuck making a turn out of my garage. I had to spend 45 minutes digging it out which left me that 30 minutes to shoot photos once I got to the office. I heard Julio Rocha blowing snow from across Mission Street and hoofed it to get to him, seeing the colorful background. Then I waited a short time for him to cut through the snow at the right moment in front of the panels.
In the afternoon of Jan. 6, reporter Sydnee Gonzalez and I headed to the homeless camp near the George Sellar Bridge to check on the residents' situation. I photographed Stephanie Brown as she returned her dog, Mary Jane, to her snow-covered tent.
I was looking for photographs on Monday, Jan.17, and thought I’d drive up Badger Mountain for a look into the Wenatchee Valley. I’ve photographed above the fog before, but this time I hiked to a vantage point to show drivers making their way down into the fog bank. At first, wind was billowing the fog up the road and I couldn’t get a clear look, but it subsided as I waited and gave me this scene. The low-setting sun brought texture to the fog.
I had seen the Lightsout Boxing Gym Facebook posts and was interested to see what they were doing. The lighting in the basement of the Cascadian Mini Storage building was dim and spotty, but that added to the mood as the boxers worked out then sparred. When I build a series of images for a photo story, I do my best to make sure they aren’t redundant but help tell the whole story.
Showing emotion in bowling is tough to begin with — but with masks, it's nearly impossible. I went for a tight shot of Colby Hull, who likes to dress up in jewelry and wild socks.
Driving around near the airport on Jan. 19, trying to get an idea for a photograph, I went by Highlander Golf Course and remembered they used golf simulators. When I asked the head pro to see what they looked like, he mentioned that the new men’s league was about to start in 20 minutes, so I stuck around and photographed the competition. It was good to hear the thwack of a club hitting the ball and listen to the golfers try to coax it toward their target.
I saw this potential photograph when I noticed students on the high school track walking in single file. I stood on my truck to take this picture over the wire fence, waiting for one of the groups of kids to get to a spot where I could see the cleared path.
After the Apple Blossom top ten announcement, I have just a couple of minutes to run onstage and photograph the girls celebrating before they leave to hug their families. I think the stage lights add a mood of excitement.
The size difference and the hopelessness of guarding someone 9-inches taller than you brought my attention to this photograph during the editing process. The player looking up to see if the shot goes in makes this picture.