featured
Living Images

Don Seabrook | January's best photos

We are starting a new monthly feature this year with a look back at what I think are my best images of the month. It gives me a chance to give a little more detail about the photographs. I’m putting the images in chronological order.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 01.jpg
Marissa Jackson, Wenatchee, talks to East Wenatchee Police Sergeant Karsten Garcia from her truck Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, after getting it stuck in a snow bank. Jackson said she had to swerve while driving east on Grant Road to avoid another car leaving a business's parking lot and went over an embankment into a pile of snow that had been cleared from a parking lot.

I had to do a double-take at this first photo because I had forgotten the Wenatchee Valley already had received a load of snow by Jan. 4 when this photograph was taken, a couple of days before the record-breaking deluge on Jan. 6. I photographed this accident scene after the driver was forced to leave the road to avoid a car pulling out of Bi-Mart on Grant Road. I remember the calmness in her face as she talked to the police.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 02.jpg
From left, Eastmont High School's Adrianna Klinkenberg, Layni Schmutzler, and Kylee Weems celebrate from the bench near the end of their basketball win over their rivals, Wenatchee, 44-15, Tuesday night, Jan. 4, 2021, in Wenatchee.

I noticed Eastmont’s bench, particularly Layni Schmutzler, jumping in the air as they began to celebrate their win over Wenatchee. I focused my attention, and my camera, in their direction. 

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 03.jpg
Wenatchee's Camden Loidhamer, left, and Eastmont's Adrien Ruffins collide under the basket in their basketball game Tuesday night, Jan. 4, 2022, in Wenatchee. The Eastmont boys beat Wenatchee 68-49.

This image didn’t make our print edition but was put in the photo gallery I made after the game. The shot, with the players’ expressions as they collide and the ball flying away, has grown on me ever since.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 04.jpg
Julio Rocha blows knee-deep snow from the sidewalk in front of the Wenatchee Public Library early Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022. North Central Washington woke up to the record for the amount of snowfall in 24 hours.

I had about 30 minutes to get photographs of the record snowfall on deadline the morning of Jan. 6. My editor had called me at my house very early in the morning asking if I had looked outside. From my bed? “No.” His description of a bunch of snow was accurate as my truck got stuck making a turn out of my garage. I had to spend 45 minutes digging it out which left me that 30 minutes to shoot photos once I got to the office. I heard Julio Rocha blowing snow from across Mission Street and hoofed it to get to him, seeing the colorful background. Then I waited a short time for him to cut through the snow at the right moment in front of the panels.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 05.jpg
Stephanie Brown returns her dog Mary Jane to her snow-covered tent in a homeless camp near the Sellar Bridge in Wenatchee Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. She spent a sleepless night as did others in the camp trying to keep the snow from collapsing their tents.

 In the afternoon of Jan. 6, reporter Sydnee Gonzalez and I headed to the homeless camp near the George Sellar Bridge to check on the residents' situation. I photographed Stephanie Brown as she returned her dog, Mary Jane, to her snow-covered tent. 

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 06.jpg
Vehicles on their way down Badger Mountain Road find the Wenatchee Valley enveloped in a thick layer of fog as the sun sets over the top of it Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

I was looking for photographs on Monday, Jan.17, and thought I’d drive up Badger Mountain for a look into the Wenatchee Valley. I’ve photographed above the fog before, but this time I hiked to a vantage point to show drivers making their way down into the fog bank. At first, wind was billowing the fog up the road and I couldn’t get a clear look, but it subsided as I waited and gave me this scene. The low-setting sun brought texture to the fog.

Lightsout Boxing Gym gallery

1 of 8

I had seen the Lightsout Boxing Gym Facebook posts and was interested to see what they were doing. The lighting in the basement of the Cascadian Mini Storage building was dim and spotty, but that added to the mood as the boxers worked out then sparred. When I build a series of images for a photo story, I do my best to make sure they aren’t redundant but help tell the whole story.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 15.jpg
Eastmont's Colby Hull watches her bowling ball travel down the lane as her team competes with Sunnyside Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee. Hull shot a 169 in her first game. Both Eastmont and Wenatchee High School's bowling teams beat Sunnyside.

Showing emotion in bowling is tough to begin with — but with masks, it's nearly impossible. I went for a tight shot of Colby Hull, who likes to dress up in jewelry and wild socks.

Highlander Golf Course gallery

1 of 4

 Driving around near the airport on Jan. 19, trying to get an idea for a photograph, I went by Highlander Golf Course and remembered they used golf simulators. When I asked the head pro to see what they looked like, he mentioned that the new men’s league was about to start in 20 minutes, so I stuck around and photographed the competition. It was good to hear the thwack of a club hitting the ball and listen to the golfers try to coax it toward their target.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 20.jpg
Wenatchee High School students in the Walking for Fitness class make their way on a narrow path cut out through the snow on the school's quarter-mile athletic track on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

I saw this potential photograph when I noticed students on the high school track walking in single file. I stood on my truck to take this picture over the wire fence, waiting for one of the groups of kids to get to a spot where I could see the cleared path.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 21.jpg
Brenda Calvillo, facing camera, hugs Mallory West after a ceremony announcing the top ten Apple Blossom royalty candidates Tuesday night, Jan. 25, 2022 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

After the Apple Blossom top ten announcement, I have just a couple of minutes to run onstage and photograph the girls celebrating before they leave to hug their families. I think the stage lights add a mood of excitement.

220205-newslocal-bestofjan 22.jpg
Giving up 9-inches, Wenatchee Valley College's Jaylen Scott tries to defend the basket from North Idaho's Jalen Skalskiy in their basketball game Wednesday night, Jan. 26, 2022, in Wenatchee. Wenatchee came back in the last minutes of the fourth quarter to win 87-82.

The size difference and the hopelessness of guarding someone 9-inches taller than you brought my attention to this photograph during the editing process. The player looking up to see if the shot goes in makes this picture.

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

