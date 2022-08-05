Don Seabrook | July's best photos

Car enthusiasts wander around a lineup of mid 1930s Ford Coupes during the Western National Meet of The Early Ford V-8 Club of America Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Eastmont Community Park. Over 50 Ford vehicles made between 1932 and 1953 were on display at the park.
A crew of six men with Jake's Custom Tile and Remodeling of Wenatchee remove a section of roof from Burts Barn on the Horse Lake Reserve Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The hay and machinery barn, built in 1950, is being torn down and the material used to construct another barn near Monitor. Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, owners of the property, say they are having the building taken down for safety reasons.
Tara Ammons-Cohen, right, struggles with a heavy bag of soil as she and residents of Grace House in East Wenatchee help Margaret Viebrock, left, and others with the WSU Extension Master Gardeners and SNAP-Ed Nutrition Project build and prepare raised vegetable garden beds Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Grace House shelter. The SNAP-Ed Nutrition Project received a grant to help build six raised beds at Grace House and seven at a low income apartment complex on 9th Street in Wenatchee. Volunteers and employees of the extension office will be involved in teaching residents how to maintain the beds and prepare the vegetables they grow. Viebrock hopes that children at the shelter will learn alongside their mothers about the healthy aspects of growing their own food. She says the total cost of materials to build the raised beds is about $10,000.
Chelan County District 8 fire captain Chuck Westcott kicks beach balls through water spray to people cooling off at Entiat City Park Thursday, July 28, 2022. With temperatures approaching 110 degrees, the District 8 firefighters combined an equipment test with a cool down for the community.
Chloe Davidson, 15, Wenatchee, and the Wenatchee High School Color Guard practice spins and stops Thursday, July 7, 2022, during one of their twice-a-week sessions at the school track. Coach Elvis Garcia says they have been practicing since the first day of summer vacation and will continue until band camp in mid August. Davidson says it's her second year of being in the group.
"It's harder than I thought," said Diana Ialanji, Auburn, after she let her cherry pit fly during the Cherry Pit Spit Competition at Walla Walla Point Park Monday, July 4, 2022. The event was sponsored by Stemilt Growers and part of the holiday festivities at the park organized by the Wenatchee Valley Independence Day Celebration Committee. The winning spit was 26 feet, landing at the end of the course set up on the grass overlooking the Columbia River.
People run under the spray of two water canons operated from Chelan County firetrucks at the Entiat City Park Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. With temperatures approaching 110 degrees, the District 8 firefighters combined an equipment test with a cool down for the community.
Swimmers compete in the 25 yard backstroke during Thursday's Wenatchee Valley Summer Swim League at the Wenatchee city pool July 7, 2022. On hold for two years due to Covid, the long-running program includes youth teams from Leavenworth, Cashmere, Ephrata, Quincy, Waterville, the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club and East Wenatchee Aquatic Center. The weekly competitions at these pools end with a championship on July 30 in Wenatchee. In Thursday's meet, about 40 swimmers participated from Wenatchee, 30 from Waterville, and 100 from Cashmere.
Wenatchee AppleSox's Grant Sherrod slides under the tag of Kamloops NorthPaws catcher Trey Newman to score the team's second run of the game Tuesday night, July 19, 2022. The Sox ran away with the game 16-4 against the first year team NorthPaws.
Douglas County firefighters take a break from fighting a mobile home fire in Malaga Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022, with outside temperatures just under 90-degrees. They had just come out of the house with full gear and would reenter minutes later.
Douglas County firefighters knock down a fire resulting from a helicopter crash landing on an orchard tractor and sprayer Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, north of Lincoln Rock near Longview Road. The helicopter struck three power transmission lines before plummeting to the ground. The tractor driver and pilot were both injured but expected to recover in the accident.
Firefighters lay down hoses along Highway 97A Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, as smoke and fire come from Keyes Fibre's manufacturing plant in the background. Chelan County Fire Department was hoping to contain the fire to two of seven areas inside the building.
Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
Looking back at July’s published photographs, local firefighters show up more than usual. I’ve heard there’s a tradition if a firefighter appears in a newspaper photograph, they have to buy ice cream for the crew. My only question … where’s my share?
A fire call went out for a mobile home fire in Malaga in late June and I headed there knowing it would be a challenge for firefighters in the heat. When I arrived, the attack was happening inside, with little visible on the outside. I concentrated on the reactions of the crews as they rested before going back inside in full gear.
It had been years since I photographed a cherry spitting contest. Trying to get a close-up of a participant and their expression as they unleashed their pit, I fired off a lot of frames hoping for the best. What I could control was the background and lighting, trying to make the pit visible if I did catch it in flight.
I arrived at the scene of a helicopter crash on July 6 to see a column of smoke coming from a cherry orchard. I knew that there were two people injured but couldn’t understand that completely because I knew there was almost always just the pilot in a helicopter that was blowing water off of cherries.
I found a location that I could see the accident and noticed the familiar sight of the back end of a sprayer among the wreckage. When I moved off to the side, I couldn’t believe it when the charred remnants of a tractor also emerged. I waited for firefighters to get in the frame and did my best to include parts of the helicopter and tractor in the same image to show the oddity. It was miraculous that both pilot and tractor driver survived the crash.
It was getting late in the afternoon on July 7 when I spotted part of the Wenatchee High School Color Guard practicing on the school’s track. I tried isolating the kids from the poles sticking up in the background while including the cloudy sky. The image was timed when the flags were being tossed and caught.
I knew a little about the Wenatchee Valley Summer Swim League having friends whose children had been involved. A note from Evy Gillin with the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club set me up with the upcoming schedule and I arrived at the Wenatchee City Pool to find children, lots of them, getting ready to swim. It was less competitive than other swim meets I had been to but I found many opportunities for photographs.
After finding out that Burts Barn was going to be torn down near the Horse Lake Reserve trailhead, I contacted a crew as they were starting to take off the metal roof. I found out when they would be removing the roof sections and returned some days later.
I was driving by the Eastmont County Park when I stumbled upon a car show. I was looking for a different and interesting way to photograph the event when I concentrated on a line of old Fords. I was trying to show the pattern of their hoods. Then I moved slightly and saw that the windows also lined up. I waited for quite a while before catching someone looking through one of the windows.
Covering the building and filling of raised beds at Grace House, I was taken by how the residents went all-in in helping the Master Gardeners in the construction. This photograph I think shows that part of the story.
Another fire call, this time to Keyes Fibre on the Highway 97A, was difficult to photograph as the smoke and flames were coming from the center of the building. I focused on the firefighters’ struggling to lay large hose lines to get ready to spray water from their nozzles on ladder trucks.
A photograph of a slide at home plate is a pretty common result from covering a baseball game. I think what made this interesting was that the catcher had to leap to snag the ball as the AppleSox player got to the plate, sliding underneath.
I had good odds of coming up with a photograph from the planned Entiat Fire Department equipment test when they invited the community to show up and cool down. I set up for a backlit shot that would show the water well and tried to stay dry. There were only a few chances at people running through and this was one of the first as kids ran through the spray.
This was the bonus shot from the event as fire Capt. Chuck Westcott, in helmet and shorts, kicked beach balls to the crowd of people below the fire trucks that were parked on a hill overlooking the Entiat City Park.
