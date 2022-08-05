 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living Images

Don Seabrook | July's best photos

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

SPNW_5096795162_FireBreak.jpg
Buy Now

Douglas County firefighters take a break from fighting a mobile home fire in Malaga Tuesday afternoon, June 28, 2022, with outside temperatures just under 90-degrees. They had just come out of the house with full gear and would reenter minutes later.
FTSG_5096795162_SeedSpit.jpg
Buy Now

"It's harder than I thought," said Diana Ialanji, Auburn, after she let her cherry pit fly during the Cherry Pit Spit Competition at Walla Walla Point Park Monday, July 4, 2022. The event was sponsored by Stemilt Growers and part of the holiday festivities at the park organized by the Wenatchee Valley Independence Day Celebration Committee. The winning spit was 26 feet, landing at the end of the course set up on the grass overlooking the Columbia River.
SPNW_5096795162_HelicopterCrashesOnTractor_01.jpg
Buy Now

Douglas County firefighters knock down a fire resulting from a helicopter crash landing on an orchard tractor and sprayer Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, north of Lincoln Rock near Longview Road. The helicopter struck three power transmission lines before plummeting to the ground. The tractor driver and pilot were both injured but expected to recover in the accident.
FTSG_5096795162_Flaggers.jpg
Buy Now

Chloe Davidson, 15, Wenatchee, and the Wenatchee High School Color Guard practice spins and stops Thursday, July 7, 2022, during one of their twice-a-week sessions at the school track. Coach Elvis Garcia says they have been practicing since the first day of summer vacation and will continue until band camp in mid August. Davidson says it's her second year of being in the group.
SPAC_5096795162_SwimMeet.jpg
Buy Now

Swimmers compete in the 25 yard backstroke during Thursday's Wenatchee Valley Summer Swim League at the Wenatchee city pool July 7, 2022. On hold for two years due to Covid, the long-running program includes youth teams from Leavenworth, Cashmere, Ephrata, Quincy, Waterville, the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club and East Wenatchee Aquatic Center. The weekly competitions at these pools end with a championship on July 30 in Wenatchee. In Thursday's meet, about 40 swimmers participated from Wenatchee, 30 from Waterville, and 100 from Cashmere.

Photo gallery: Community youth hit the pool in summer league

On hold for two years due to Covid, the long-running Wenatchee Valley Summer Swim League includes youth teams from Leavenworth, Cashmere, Ephrata, Quincy, Waterville, the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club and East Wenatchee Aquatic Center. The weekly competitions at these pools end with a championship on July 30 in Wenatchee. In Thursday's meet, about 40 swimmers participated from Wenatchee, 30 from Waterville, and 100 from Cashmere.

1 of 8
FTSG_5096795162_BarnTakedown.jpg
Buy Now

A crew of six men with Jake's Custom Tile and Remodeling of Wenatchee remove a section of roof from Burts Barn on the Horse Lake Reserve Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The hay and machinery barn, built in 1950, is being torn down and the material used to construct another barn near Monitor. Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, owners of the property, say they are having the building taken down for safety reasons.
FTSG_5096795162_CarShow.jpg
Buy Now

Car enthusiasts wander around a lineup of mid 1930s Ford Coupes during the Western National Meet of The Early Ford V-8 Club of America Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Eastmont Community Park. Over 50 Ford vehicles made between 1932 and 1953 were on display at the park.
FTSG_5096795162_BuildingGarden.jpg
Buy Now

Tara Ammons-Cohen, right, struggles with a heavy bag of soil as she and residents of Grace House in East Wenatchee help Margaret Viebrock, left, and others with the WSU Extension Master Gardeners and SNAP-Ed Nutrition Project build and prepare raised vegetable garden beds Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Grace House shelter. The SNAP-Ed Nutrition Project received a grant to help build six raised beds at Grace House and seven at a low income apartment complex on 9th Street in Wenatchee. Volunteers and employees of the extension office will be involved in teaching residents how to maintain the beds and prepare the vegetables they grow. Viebrock hopes that children at the shelter will learn alongside their mothers about the healthy aspects of growing their own food. She says the total cost of materials to build the raised beds is about $10,000.
SPNW_5096795162_LayingDownHosesAtPaperFire.jpg
Buy Now

Firefighters lay down hoses along Highway 97A Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, as smoke and fire come from Keyes Fibre's manufacturing plant in the background. Chelan County Fire Department was hoping to contain the fire to two of seven areas inside the building.
SPAC_5096795162_UnderTheTag.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox's Grant Sherrod slides under the tag of Kamloops NorthPaws catcher Trey Newman to score the team's second run of the game Tuesday night, July 19, 2022. The Sox ran away with the game 16-4 against the first year team NorthPaws.
FTSG_5096795162_SprayDown.jpg
Buy Now

People run under the spray of two water canons operated from Chelan County firetrucks at the Entiat City Park Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022. With temperatures approaching 110 degrees, the District 8 firefighters combined an equipment test with a cool down for the community.
FTSG_5096795162_FirefighterFun.jpg
Buy Now

Chelan County District 8 fire captain Chuck Westcott kicks beach balls through water spray to people cooling off at Entiat City Park Thursday, July 28, 2022. With temperatures approaching 110 degrees, the District 8 firefighters combined an equipment test with a cool down for the community.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK