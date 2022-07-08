 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Living Images

Don Seabrook | June's best photos

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

FTSG_5096795162_PioneerCemetery.jpg
Buy Now

Jenna Dixon, Waterville Cemetery Commissioner and fiancee' to Jim Danielson, hauls fencing at the Farmer Cemetery Wednesday, May 25. The infant grave at right is for relatives of Danielson - Fred and Pauline Oberstadt. Even though this is the only connection to Danielson in the cemetery, he has devoted his time to care for the entire cemetery, following up on a promise he made to his father John Danielson. Published June 18, 2022.

The journey for this photograph started after Managing Editor Russ Hemphill left a Douglas County Empire Press article on my desk with a story by Gloria Bond about the Farmer Cemetery and its volunteer caretaker Jim Danielson. After reaching out to Bond, I was able to contact Danielson and find out that he, and his fiancee’ Jenna Dixon, would be at the cemetery at the end of May putting up fencing.

When I arrived at the pioneer cemetery that sits on a knoll surrounded by wheat fields east of Waterville, I was struck by the cracking of the soil and that one small marker was Danielson’s only family connection to the place.

I hung around both of them as they worked and every time they walked by that one gravestone I ran ahead to capture them as they went by. I liked this image best of all of the ones I gathered because of the dust Dixon kicked up while walking by.

FTSG_5096795162_ALookFromAbove.jpg
Buy Now

Fourth-graders from Washington Elementary School look down on other students from a skylight — through a circling salmon mobile — at the new Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam during the River of Power field trip Thursday, May 26. Students from the Wenatchee School District have been studying hydroelectric power this week culminating with a field trip to the dam. Published June 2, 2022.

I noticed on Wenatchee elementary school’s calendars that fourth graders were scheduled to visit Rocky Reach Dam’s Discovery Center. On May 26, I went there and followed a group as they learned about hydroelectric energy production, noticing at one point students looking down through a skylight.

I was curious what it looked like from below and when I went to look I knew there was a good image if another group came by. I kept checking for kids looking down while keeping an eye on the fish viewing windows for a photograph there. Eventually another class came by and I got what I was hoping for.

GENW_5096795162_GraduationParade.jpg
Buy Now

Cascade Elementary School kindergartener Sawyer Pieczynski, 6, walks with his class through rows of Eastmont seniors in their own graduation parade Wednesday, June 1. Eastmont graduates walked through each school in the district during their traditional parade. 

Expecting to come back with a photograph of high school seniors parading down rows of elementary school children, the tables were turned at Cascade Elementary School when the high schoolers formed two lines and kindergartners, in their own caps and gowns, went through the human tunnel.

FTSG_5096795162_AllKindsOfGraduates.jpg
Buy Now

Scooters weren't the only thing to ride during Wenatchee High School's graduate's annual parade Friday, June 3, although Chloe Johnson's horse Pokie was the only animal present. Starting from the St. Joseph Catholic Church parking lot, the graduating seniors rode about a mile to the school where they dropped off their rides and walked through the school for the last time.

In Wenatchee, I arrived early to the annual scooter parade to find Chloe Johnson on her horse Pokie waiting to travel the mile to the school. I like this photograph because my eye doesn’t see the horse or its cap right away — I just notice something out of the ordinary.

SPAC_5096795162_GoggleSlip.jpg
Buy Now

Local Velocity Swimming Club swimmer Benat Escure endures slipped goggles in his 12 and under, 200 meter race Friday, June 3. The Apple Capital Open kicked off Friday morning and will last through Sunday bringing 800 registered youth from all over the state of Washington. If Escure would have adjusted his goggles the rules say he would have been disqualified from the race.

Heading to a youth swim meet at the city pool, I received a list of local athletes to focus on and waited for their turns to compete. They were racing in the freestyle competition while I was there, and my only hope was they would come out of the water to breathe while facing my direction. When Benat Escure showed his face, his goggles had slipped down so far that the bridge was in his mouth.

SPFT_5096795162_GrandSlam.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox's Brandham Ponce, right, is congratulated at home plate after hitting a grand slam home run in the second inning of the team's first win of the season against the Port Angeles Lefties Monday night, June 6. The Sox won their first home game 16-2.

Photographing my first AppleSox game of the season, it became a blowout win for the home team. I knew I needed a reaction photograph to tell the story and when Brandham Ponce hit a grand slam, I focused on his reaction when he reached home plate.

SPAC_5096795162_MissedAtFoulLine.jpg
Buy Now

Wenatchee's Carson Lydon tries to get to a foul ball but is unable during the Wenatchee AppleSox's first home game of the season. The other first was a win, 16-2, against the Port Angeles Lefties Monday night, June 6.

Also at the game, Carson Lydon hustled to try to catch a foul ball before it went out of play. It was a great effort but his glove was empty at the end of the play.

FTSG_5096795162_EndOfSchool.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont School District elementary children are spending a few hours in the final two weeks of the school year enjoying Field Day activities, including tug-of-war at Clovis Elementary School on Tuesday, June 7. This has been the first year that Clovis changed from an intermediate school to an elementary school.

End of the school year activities included field days and I went to Clovis Elementary School because it was the finish of their first school year after transitioning from an intermediate school. I spent most of my time photographing kids bouncing on a giant ball but I liked this shot at the tug of war the best because of the children’s expressions.

GENW_5096795162_ScentDog_01.jpg
Buy Now

Owners and their dogs from left, Sue Edick with Cubby, Linda Hessel with Gigi, and Ellie Russell with Milly wait their turn at scent training in an East Wenatchee orchard Monday, June 13. From the Wenatchee Kennel Club, they are working to scent train to detect the fast moving Little Cherry disease in orchards.

We published a Yakima Herald-Republic story earlier about a program for scent dogs to detect Little Cherry disease. I reached out to our local club to arrange to photograph a training session for their animals. With the late season this year, it wasn’t until June 13 that I could meet up with them at a local orchard where they had hidden bags of diseased leaves among specific trees in a row.

They each took a turn going down a row and I knelt among the dogs and owners as they waited for their chance to train.

GENW_5096795162_ScentDog_02.jpg
Buy Now

Sue Edick's dog Cubby finds a bag of foliage from a cherry tree with Little Cherry Disease planted in an East Wenatchee orchard during training exercises Monday, June 13. A group of dogs and owners from the Wenatchee Kennel Club are working to scent train to detect the fast moving disease in orchards.

I found a bag in a tree and tried to be inconspicuous while I waited for a dog to also find it. Cubby sniffed it out while standing on its hind legs.

GENW_5096795162_ScentDog_03.jpg
Buy Now

Shelby, owned by Judy Johnson, points out a canister it thinks has foliage from a diseased tree during a test at the Wenatchee Kennel Club Monday, June 13. One of six canisters had the diseased tree scent, the others didn't.

Later in the morning, we went to the indoor training site where the dogs were tested for the first time to see if they could located a canister with the tainted leaves. Shelby points to the can it thinks has leaves with Little Cherry disease.

SPFT_5096795162_SportsCamp.jpg
Buy Now

All eyes look to the basket to see if May Bishop, 8, makes her shot as children attend a basketball camp run by Wenatchee High School boys coach Robin Kansky Tuesday, June 21. Kansky said about 90 youth are participating in the three-day event. 

Looking for a different angle to a basketball camp, I focused on the reactions of children as they watched their peers try to make as many baskets that they could in a minute.

SPFT_5096795162_MissedPutt.jpg
Buy Now

Taylor Babst, 11, East Wenatchee, reacts to a missed putt on the 15th hole at Three Lakes Golf Course during the Washington Junior Golf Association's sub-district tournament Tuesday, June 28. Babst, playing in her first tournament, shot a 64 over nine holes, qualifying for the district tournament later this summer.

Before covering the Washington Junior Golf Association's tournament at Three Lakes, I looked at the entries to find and follow local golfers. Taylor Babst was on my list and I noticed whenever she missed a putt or hit a bad shot, she would cover her mouth with her gloved hand. I tagged along with her group and waited for the lighting on her face to be right and for some separation from the background.

SPNW_5096795162_DriverlessCar.jpg
Buy Now

The owner of a vehicle at right watches as stair railing is cut away from her car Tuesday, June 28, on the Chelan County Courthouse steps facing Orondo Street. The unoccupied car apparently rolled from the parking lot of the Plaza Super Jet grocery store, glanced off the Real Options Pregnancy Medical Clinic, crossed Orondo Street, and came to rest on the steps and railing. No one was injured in the accident.

I was in the office working on the golf photographs when I heard on the scanner that a car had run into a building and ended up at the Chelan County Courthouse. When I arrived, I found a car on the courthouse steps. I hung out a while, waiting for the owner to show up, knowing that he or she would be surprised to see where their car ended up.

It was about 15 minutes when the owner came on the scene and put her hands together in a prayerful pose.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK