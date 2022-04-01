 Skip to main content
Living Images

Don Seabrook | March's best photos

On the first day of March, I spotted water puddles on the infield of Sterling Intermediate School’s softball fields. Knowing that’s where Eastmont’s team practiced and that they had just started the day before, I was wondering how they would manage.

I met up with the coach in the school gymnasium and then followed the team out to the fields, seeing this image on my way. I thought it was an interesting look at how the girls hung shoes on their bats to dry and keep the dirty shoes outside their packs.

220303-newslocal-springsports 02.jpg
The Eastmont High School softball team walks to the practice fields at Sterling Middle School with shoes hanging from their bats on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

I was fortunate to be able to photograph Quincy’s state playoff comeback win over Blaine in Yakima. This photograph I think displays the extra effort the team made in the second half as they outscored Blaine by 22 points.

220303-sportslocal-quincyblainebball 01.jpg
Quincy's Saul Alvarez makes a diving attempt to control a loose ball in the second half of his team's playoff basketball game against Blaine Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Yakima. Quincy came out of halftime more aggressive to come from behind by 4 points and win by 18 in the game.

Owen Scott was flying his kite at Triangle Park in early March. My first photographs of him were from this low angle, showing how he was just relaxing, staring up at the kite. The picture didn’t need to include the kite, but just the string — leaving it up to the reader and caption to figure out what was going on.

220305-newslocal-tangled 03.jpg
Owen Scott, 11, Wenatchee, finds solitude while flying his kite at Triangle Park late Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022. He bought it last summer while visiting on the Oregon Coast.

After a while, Owen’s brother and sister came by with another kite and it wasn’t too long before things changed for the boy as the kites seemed to want to tangle up almost immediately.

220305-newslocal-tangled 01.jpg
Owen Scott, 11, Wenatchee, finds himself untangling a mess of kite strings at Triangle Park late Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022. He and his brother Nate, 8, both had their kites out when their lines got crossed. Their outing wasn't stalled too long, able to get them back in the air soon after. They bought them last summer while visiting on the Oregon Coast.

Career night at the Douglas County fire station created some fun photographs as the younger kids tried getting into firefighting gear. Dallin Bordon told me he weighed 83 pounds. Firefighters told me the gear weighed 50 pounds.

220309-newslocal-firefightercareer 01.jpg
Dallin Bordon, 12, Wenatchee, left, weighing 83 pounds, puts on 50 pounds of fire gear during a Careers After School program Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, at the Douglas County fire station in East Wenatchee. It was a chance for a dozen youth from around the Wenatchee Valley to get a taste of firefighting as a career. The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce careers events continue next Tuesday night at the Alcoa Wenatchee Works wastewater treatment plant.

I had met David Johnston while he and two other people were working on the Liberty pipe organ at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The crew had mentioned that Johnston had a full-size organ in his home. When I went there I was amazed at all of the workings crammed into a small room and the volume of sound the organ produced. The story was very interesting but maybe more interesting was finding out Johnston doesn’t know how to play the organ.

220312-newslocal-organman 01.jpg
David Johnston looks out over the ten sets of organ pipes housed in an addition to his Leavenworth garage on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He built an extension to his house to fit a full-size theater pipe organ originally from the Embassy Theatre in Seattle built in 1925.

A surprising last-minute foul allowed the Wenatchee Valley College Knights to win their last regular season game and the league title. The reaction of players celebrating afterward told the story.

220310-sportslocal-wvcmenbball 08.jpg
Players celebrate the Wenatchee Valley College men's basketball team beating Columbia Basin Wednesday night, March 9, 2022, to claim the Eastern Conference title. The team won after Anthony Roy was fouled trying a desperation 3-point shot while behind by a point. Roy sunk two of the free throws giving the team the win and the title.

I was struggling to get a good photograph of the first day of classes at Lincoln Elementary School after the mask mandate was lifted. I was looking for a moment when the children were turned in the same direction — accentuating their faces and their individual decisions to mask or not to mask.

The teacher told the students to face the flag in the classroom for the daily Pledge of Allegiance and I moved to get between them and the flag. I was happy that each student focused on the flag instead of looking at me. I attribute that to being in the room with them for some time before this happened, letting them get used to me and my cameras.

220315-newslocal-schoolmasks 01.jpg
On the first day to school when masks aren't required, some students chose to continue to wear them while others didn't. In Allison Hurt's second grade class at Lincoln Elementary School, Xaidan Garibay, left, and Eduardo Lara say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the school day on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Hockey is a tough sport to photograph. I usually choose to shoot pictures from what is called the “suicide box” located between the two teams, without any protecting and lens-distorting glass in front of the action. I’ve been hit in the face by a puck once so I try to be watchful of the it and players' hockey sticks, especially when they are nearby.

220324-sportslocal-wildpenticton 01.jpg
Wenatchee Wild's Parker Murray, left, reaches to try to get the puck away from Penticton's Ethan Mann in their hockey game Wednesday night, March 23, 2022, at the Town Toyota Center. Penticton scored the loan goal in the third period to win 4-3 in Wenatchee's last regular season home game.

When I first saw PUD linemen changing light bulbs, I photographed them with the sun at my back, giving a good view of the bank of lights they were working on. I spotted the shadows of the lights on the ground and moved so my head was in one of the shadows. I looked up at the scene, moving just slightly to let the sun come between the workers and lights.

220330-newslocal-changingbulbs 01.jpg
A Chelan County Public Utility District line crew replaces light bulbs at Walla Walla Point Park's softball fields Monday, March 28, 2022. According to Parks Superintendent Ray Heit, nine of the 1,500 watt metal halide bulbs needed to be replaced at Walla Walla Park and four at Kirby Billingsley Park. The bulbs usually last about 15,000 hours.

I photographed Eastmont and Wenatchee playing a tennis match earlier this week and found a spot to photograph from where the background of Eastmont High School’s gym was uncluttered. I like the puff of dirt coming off the ball as Chloe Andrewjeski hits it with her racket.

220331-sportslocal-ehswhstennis 01.jpg
Wenatchee High School's Chloe Andrewjeski returns a shot to Eastmont's Elise Bickford in their tennis match Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Eastmont tennis courts. Andrewjeski won 6-2, 6-0.

The next day, I headed to Cashmere and photographed a track meet. I think the temperature was about 20 degrees colder than the tennis match I shot the day before. I was glad I kept my winter coat in my truck. I usually photograph long jumpers in the air but I liked the expression Ethan Gregg had when I shot him landing in the sand.

220331-sportslocal-trackmeetgallery 04.jpg
Quincy's Ethan Gregg tries to better his long jump of 17-feet, 9-inches at the Cashmere track meet Wednesday, March 30, 2022.


Tags

Photo Editor

