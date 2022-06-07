 Skip to main content
Living Images

Don Seabrook | May's best photos

Editor’s note:

At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos from the previous month.

Published in May but photographed in April, I shot what it takes for the Wenatchee High School softball team to put on a game at Walla Walla Point Park for a story on the differences between their facilities and the boys. It didn’t take much effort to document their playing conditions.

220507-newslocal-titleixcomplaint 01.jpg
Wenatchee High School softball player Natalie Pearson finds a spot in the team's storage shed to apply a bandage to her injured knee before a game April 26, 2022. The team plays home games at the Chelan County Public Utility District's Walla Walla Point Park and relies on the one storage unit to hold equipment and provide privacy.
220507-newslocal-titleixcomplaint 02.jpg
Wenatchee High School softball team's starting pitcher Erin Waligorski grabs a home plate from a bag to use in warm-ups before a game against Davis April 26, 2022.
220507-newslocal-titleixcomplaint 03.jpg
Chad Smith, Wenatchee, sets up a portable table, chair and audio equipment as the Wenatchee High School softball team's announcer before a game with Davis on April 27, 2022. Smith, who has a daughter on the team, also takes care of the home scorebook.

A couple of sporting events early in May brought a couple of my favorite photographs for the month. I was following three groups of golfers that included high schoolers from Eastmont and Wenatchee. Eastmont wasn’t expected to win the tournament but they surprised West Valley and Wenatchee on their home course. I was fortunate that what I thought was my best photograph from the event was of the golfer from Eastmont who led his team to a win.

SPFT_5096795162_BodyLanguage.jpg
Eastmont High School golfer Cal Anderson tries to coax his putt into the hole to no avail, coming up with a bogey on the sixth hole as his team hosts a league match at Wenatchee Golf and Country Club Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Anderson was the low scorer for his team with a 79, leading Eastmont to the win in the tournament, two strokes better than West Valley.

I was at Eastmont High School’s baseball field when the team played Eisenhower on May 6. Valente Barrios was one of the stars of the game and I made this image of him running to third base, the baseball being hit behind him as he ran.

SPAC_5096795162_RunningPastBall.jpg
Eastmont High School's Valente Barrios avoids a baseball hit towards him as he runs to third base in his team's game against Eisenhower Friday, May 6, 2022. Barrios hit five runners in to score half of the team's 10 runs, beating Ike 10-0.

Walking to work on May 7 to cover the Apple Blossom Grand Parade, I heard loud bangs about a block away from me and went to investigate. I ducked behind a light pole when a person across the street crouching behind cars with two children yelled that there was someone shooting at the church. Soon after, police ran around the corner and I photographed them.

SPNW_5096795162_Shooting_01.jpg
Wenatchee police officer Brian Hewitt, shot in the leg, runs for cover near the Living Hope Community Church on the corner of Chelan and Palouse Streets Saturday morning, May 7, 2022. He and two other officers discharged their weapons, killing Alexander J. White, 36, East Wenatchee, in the altercation who police say was shooting at the church.
SPNW_5096795162_Shooting_02.jpg
Wenatchee police officers provide cover for fellow officer Brian Hewitt, shot in the leg and lying on the ground, near the Living Hope Community Church on the corner of Chelan and Palouse Streets Saturday morning, May 7, 2022. He and two other officers discharged their weapons, killing Alexander J. White, 36, East Wenatchee, in the altercation.
SPNW_5096795162_Shooting_03.jpg
Police officers and a paramedic attend the body of Alexander J. White, 36, East Wenatchee, lying on the top step of the southwest entrance to Living Hope Community Church on the corner of Chelan and Palouse Streets Saturday morning, May 7, 2022. He was shot and killed by police.

I made my way around the perimeter before heading to the office, calling my editor and explaining what happened. I was able to get some of the images online, assuring the editor I was still OK to photograph the parade where I captured happy images, including these two.

FTSG_5096795162_WindIssues.jpg
Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band Color Guard flag twirler Marlene Gonzalez battles the wind and her flag during their performance while marching down Orondo Street at the Washington State Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade Saturday, May 7, 2022.
GENW_5096795162_ParadeCrowd.jpg
A Geico gecko wanders through the crowd in front of the Chelan County Courthouse during the Washington State Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade Saturday, May 7, 2022.

It was a traumatic experience for me but I was glad to surround myself with the joy from the parade.

I talked with Danielle Ovellette, an umpire for women’s softball, about a month earlier while I was photographing the story mentioned above. Danielle told me she and her husband were the only husband-and-wife team who officiated local games. I arranged to photograph their next game (that wasn’t rained out) on May 10. I followed them before and during the game and was excited to find out how much they interacted with each other and the players.

SPFT_5096795162_UmpsInLove_01.jpg
Marty and Danielle Ovellette walk hand-in-hand as they get ready to officiate a softball game at Sterling Intermediate School May 10, 2022. The couple, married at the Mariner's Safeco Field in Seattle, often work softball games together.
SPFT_5096795162_UmpsInLove_02.jpg
Danielle Ovellette, right, lets softball players from Davis High School pet the Ovellette's dog Luna before a game May 10, 2022. Luna accompanies the Ovellette's to many of their softball games.
SPFT_5096795162_UmpsInLove_03.jpg
Danielle Ovellette hugs Eastmont softball players in their clubhouse at Sterling Intermediate School before a softball game she and her husband Marty are officiating May 10, 2022. She brought the players each a $5 gift card. Ovellette umpired the team's perfect game a week prior - her first perfect game while umpiring in the last 25 years.
SPFT_5096795162_UmpsInLove_04.jpg
Marty Ovellette sweeps home plate while Danielle watches before a softball game at Sterling Intermediate School May 10, 2022. "Why don't you do that at home," Danielle said. "You do that so well."
SPFT_5096795162_UmpsInLove_05.jpg
A gust of wind blows dust through the infield but Danielle Ovellette continues singing the National Anthem before a softball game she and her husband Marty are officiating May 10, 2022 at Sterling Intermediate School. She says she sings the song every time it plays. "I get it from my momma," she says. "She's from the South."

In the middle of May, soccer playoffs were just starting. Playoffs are great events to photograph because the athletes are into the games, the matches are generally close ones, and many times they are played in daylight. My first playoff game was Bridgeport vs. Quincy.

SPAC_5096795162_DangerousKick.jpg
Bridgeport's, Ismael Rivera, right, gets called for a dangerous kick as he tries to get the ball around the head of Quincy's Jorge Nunez in their playoff game Wednesday night, May 11, 2022, at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl. Nunez scored on the resulting kick to make the score 3-0. Quincy finished the game ahead 4-0.

On May 13, I ventured out onto the Columbia River with students in canoes on a Youth on the Columbia program. I was hoping for this kind of photograph showing the kids enjoying themselves. The other canoe had sprung ahead of us when we got stuck on a sandbar and that gave me the opportunity to get this shot.

FTSG_5096795162_HistoricCanoe.jpg
From left, paddling one of two David Thompson style canoes on the Columbia River Friday, May 13, 2022, are Gabe Cline, Gracie Bennett, Hugh Owen, and Mayla Pierce. The craft is one of two similar to explorer David Thompson's canoes and headed by Larry Tobiska with the Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club. The group of 2nd to 8th graders are the first group to use the two canoes in the Youth on the Columbia program since Covid restrictions affected tours in 2019. Thompson was a British-Canadian fur trader, surveyor, and cartographer who surveyed the Columbia basin in 1807 and navigated the length of the Columbia River in 1811.
220514-newslocal-canoes 01.jpg
Students, their parents and teachers of the Eastmont Academy paddle in a 25-foot canoe through a canal near the confluence of the Wenatchee and Columbia Rivers Friday, May 13, 2022. The craft is one of two similar to explorer David Thompson's canoes and headed by Larry Tobiska with the Wenatchee Row & Paddle Club. The group of 2nd to 8th graders are the first group to use the two canoes in the Youth on the Columbia program since Covid restrictions affected it in 2019. Thompson was a British-Canadian fur trader, surveyor, and cartographer who surveyed the Columbia basin in 1807 and navigated the length of the Columbia River in 1811.

I was looking around Rock Island on May 17 and spotted an osprey flying around Pit Lake. I noticed the spot where it landed was close to a road so I drove nearby and put a long lens on my camera. I waited quite a while for it to take flight. The bright, white feathers provide a wonderful contrast to the surroundings.

05182022-newslocal-takingflight 01.jpg
An osprey flies off a branch overlooking Pit Lake in Rock Island on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The next day, this caught my eye while I was driving down Ferry Street. I waited for someone to pass by and captured this photograph. I think it’s a pretty funny scene but even more laughable were the fan blades (the eyes of the face) spun in the wind.

FTSG_5096795162_Forlorn.jpg
The remnants of the El Tapatio food truck sit on Ferry Street in Wenatchee Wednesday, May 18, 2022, looking a bit forlorn. A fire gutted the truck on Monday, April 25. By the first week in May, owner Mario Cruz was able to borrow a food van from his brother and return to business.

Speaking of winds, it continued blowing the next day when a tree came crashing down on the Malaga Alcoa Highway, right on top of a car driven by Jesus Sanchez. It was fortunate he and his daughter walked away without injury.

SPNW_5096795162_TreeHitsCar.jpg
Firefighters remove a tree that fell on a car in gusty winds driven by Jesus Sanchez, Malaga, who was driving his daughter Kendra, 9, home from school Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The accident happened about a mile south of Wenatchee on the Malaga Alcoa Highway. Sanchez said it happened fast. He didn't see it fall until it was on him. "I didn't have time to do anything," he said, standing beside the road with his daughter while crews were cleaning up the roadway. "It was scary but good thing we're here (safe)," he said. His daughter was in the back seat of the car when it was hit by the tree. The car drug parts of the tree about 75-feet down the highway, ending up stopped in the opposite lane. Both lanes of traffic were blocked for under an hour.

I was heading to the Tumwater Dam the next week and saw construction work on the West Cashmere Bridge. When I was returning to Wenatchee, I stopped off to see what kind of a photograph I could capture that showed work was finishing up. I attempted to get a shot from near Hay Canyon but trees blocked my view. When I drove back down to the highway, crews were putting together fencing and I saw the mountain covered in snow in the background.

220525-newslocal-bridgework 01.jpg
Construction crews install railing on the West Cashmere Bridge over Highway 2 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Cascade Mountain Range seen in the background. 


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

