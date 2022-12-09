 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living Images

Don Seabrook | November's best photos

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

FTSG_5096795162_BirdsInTheMist.jpg
Buy Now

Waterfowl swim through rising mist on the Columbia River at sunrise on Thursday, Nov. 3. Daylight savings ends early Sunday morning — time to turn your clock back an hour.
GENW_5096795162_WaitingForReturns.jpg
Buy Now

Children of Anne Hessburg's campaign workers watch under the stage as Hessburg, in green, hugs her sister Giselle Hessburg before announcing voting numbers at her party at Pybus Public Market Tuesday night, Nov. 8. She trails Shon Smith by less than 300 votes in the Chelan County Commissioner race.
FTSG_5096795162_WeldingSculpture.jpg
Buy Now

Jim Moore, Wenatchee, welds parts of a bronze sculpture he calls Crescendo at his local workshop Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The kingfisher in the foreground will go on top of the arc he is building. The finished piece, nearly 6-feet tall, costs $15,000. Moore recently moved to Wenatchee from Fort Collins, Colorado, to continue his 22-year-old bronze sculpting business.
SPAC_5096795162_Bowling.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont bowler Reese Kautzman throws a ball during her team's match against Eisenhower Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Eastmont Lanes bowling alley. She put together a 150 in her first game.
SPFT_5096795162_CelebratingWin.jpg
Buy Now

Luke Weilandt hugs goalie Owen Millward at the end of The Wenatchee Wild's win over Salmon Arm Wednesday, Nov. 16. Weilandt scored two of the Wild's three goals while Millward only gave up one goal in 41 attempts by Salmon Arm. David Hejduk is at left, having one assist on the night.

Photo gallery: Exercise class helps Parkinson's victims

1 of 6
FTSG_5096795162_FallInTheAir.jpg
Buy Now

Hazel Pearsall, 5, East Wenatchee, enjoys fall sunshine and throwing leaves Monday, Nov. 21, after raking them in a pile with her sister Aislee, 8, at their grandparent's yard. Along with a little money for their efforts, the two were rewarded with drink of hot chocolate.
SPNW_5096795162_TrafficTiedUp_01.jpg
Buy Now

Tony Garcia, Pasco, tightens chains on his semi truck after getting stuck in snow going up Ninth Street in East Wenatchee Tuesday, Nov. 22. Wet snow on the roadways made for slick and dangerous driving conditions.
SPNW_5096795162_TrafficTiedUp_02.jpg
Buy Now

With semi truck and trailers stuck without chains on the east side of Odabashian Bridge, eastbound traffic comes to a standstill Tuesday, Nov. 22.
SPAC_5096795162_SnowMan.jpg
Buy Now

Cody Kelly, Wenatchee, gets a face full of snow as he tries to grab the flag of Logan Schneider, East Wenatchee, during the third annual Jerry's Turkey Bowl Toy Drive 5-on-5 Flag Football Tournament at Wenatchee High School Thursday, Nov. 24. Nine teams vied for a trophy after collecting toys that will be given to needing youth in the Wenatchee Valley. Schneider was on the winning team of players from East Wenatchee.
SPAC_5096795162_ReachingUnder.jpg
Buy Now

Ellensburg's Molly Moffat reaches to try to steal the basketball from Eastmont's Aubrey Noell in the first quarter of the game Tuesday night, Nov. 29. Eastmont held close to Ellensburg in the first quarter, but couldn't keep up the rest of the basketball game, losing 64-34 at home.
SPAC_5096795162_HardHitInFace.jpg
Buy Now

Ellensburg's Gavin Marrs, who has signed with Oregon State University for next year, hits his face against the backboard while going in for a shot against Eastmont in its basketball game Tuesday night, Nov. 29. Ellensburg pulled away in the fourth quarter to win the game 67-59.
SPFT_5096795162_DirectingTraffic.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont's first year coach Kishaun Williams yells instructions to her team from the sidelines during her team's basketball game against Ellensburg Tuesday night, Nov. 29, at home. It kept close in the first quarter, but couldn't keep up the rest of the basketball game, losing 64-34.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred