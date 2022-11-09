Don Seabrook | October's best photos

Zack Faulkner with Taz Lawn Service prepares to finish pruning one of many trees bordering the Wenatchee Valley Mall on Valley Mall Parkway Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He says they shape the trees twice each year.
Cesar Leopoldo Jurado, left, and Gualberto Santos carefully place honeycrisp apples into a bin one-at-a-time as they harvest the fruit Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. They and a crew are color picking 10 acres at the Piepel Premium Fruit orchard along South Nile Avenue near East Wenatchee.
Workers "Christmas tree" beams, lifting them three-at-a-time by crane to the new Columbia Valley Community Health building being constructed along Eastmont Avenue in East Wenatchee Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The $27 million clinic, expected to open in less than a year, will provide medical, behavioral health, dental, and pediatric services to its clients.
It was skeleton day for Jeff Bull as he set out a box full of them for his annual Halloween display at his house at 23 S. Lombard Ave. in East Wenatchee on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. "The neighbors think I'm a Satan worshipper," he said, "We just like Halloween." He said he started decorating when he bought the house in 1988 and has continued to fill his yard and porch with more and more Halloween decorations. He said he keeps about 10-percent of the display up all year. Five of the ten years he operated a fireworks stand have been to fund this infatuation he said. Every weekend and most nights he will be setting it up now that the holiday is approaching. He has a shed and storage trailer filled with things to spook including seven projectors he shows scenes with. He said his display normally attracts 100 to 150 children. "We've become legendary in the neighborhood," Bull said.
Wenatchee Valley College's Addison Schulz makes a pass in her teams game against Walla Walla Wednesday night, Sept. 5, 2022. After losing the first two sets of their volleyball match, Wenatchee Valley College came back to win the next two, sending it to a fifth set. Leading 11-7, WVC couldn't hold on as Walla Walla won the final set 15-12 and the game.
Cashmere's Kaitlyn Bjorklund collides with Chelan goalie Avari Barker as the ball heads to the goal, kicked in by Cashmere's Grace Norman for her second of three. Cashmere beat Chelan 3-0 in Cashmere on Tuesday night, Oct. 11, 2022.
Cashmere's Grace Norman gets lifted into the air by teammate Kaitlyn Bjorklund after scoring her second of three goals with an assist by Bjorklund Tuesday night, Oct. 11, 2022. With the hat trick, Norman's goals were the only ones of the night as Cashmere shut out Chelan 3-0. Cashmere remains undefeated in conference games at 5-0 with an overall record of 8-4. Chelan moves to 3-3 in conference play, 6-6-1 overall.
Wenatchee's Hallie Long celebrates a point as Wenatchee High School beats Eisenhower in three sets, 25-13, 25-17, and 25-12, for the match Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022 in Wenatchee. Their season record improves to 8-1, playing Eastmont on Thursday night at home.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter Blake Duncan sweeps gravel from Badger Mountain Road after a cement truck, headed west down the grade lost control and ended up in a ditch Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The cement truck was heading down the long and steep grade from the top of the mountain when the brakes failed and the driver jumped out. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital. The accident happened east of Canyon Hills Drive.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter Bob Johnson sprays water on the brakes of a cement truck that ended up in a ditch along Badger Mountain Road Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2022. The vehicles at right wait to get past the road block. The cement truck was heading down the long and steep grade from the top of the mountain when the brakes failed and the driver jumped out. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital.
Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.
I took this photograph on a day off in September. I was running errands when I spotted people trimming trees along Valley Mall Parkway. The finished trees were perfectly shaped and I was interested to find out how they made the final cuts at the top. I got out and waited as Zack Faulkner moved his ladder to a spot where he could lean in and reach the top. I liked this image best with just a few branches remaining.
Skydiver and Canopy Pilot V Prib performs a "Superman" maneuver at high speed as he touches down at the Chelan Airport Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Prib practices freelance maneuvers on Fridays as he prepares for the 2023 U.S. World Cup skydiving competition. Published October 19, 2022.
Reporter Pete O’Cain and I drove to the Lake Chelan Airport to watch as V Prib took practice skydives. Someone pointed him out to us as we arrived and I photographed him riding across the runway on his Onewheel. He made two dives while we watched and what stood out most for me was how quickly he got to the ground once he was in the right position over the landing field. The last photograph shows this well as his angle is almost straight down.
I had been watching a construction site for a while along Eastmont Avenue and hadn’t seen an interesting photograph yet. But one day, the workers were using a Christmas tree technique to unload a crane-load of beams. I drove to a nearby park and waited for an interesting arrangement of lines to the image.
Jeff Bull is an interesting person who I met while he was selling fireworks a few years ago. While we were talking, he mentioned the money he made from the stand was going toward a Halloween display at his house. He told me the location and it wasn't until this year was I able to be there while he was decorating. I liked this photograph the moment he wrapped his hands around the skeleton’s neck.
Volleyball celebrations happen often during the course of a match. I like the clean background and how the player is framed by teammates.
Volleyball action photographs can be harder to come by. The selective focus on the player’s eye and getting the moment she is striking the ball with her injured and bandaged hand makes this one good in my mind. I also like the reaction from the player at lower right.
I had spotted an East Wenatchee apple orchard years ago that was completely surrounded and covered by netting. When I went by in early October, pickers were busy inside the netting. My intentions were to show them inside the enclosure but that didn’t work as planned. In my attempts to get an angle that showed the netting though I set my camera near the apples in a bin while Cesar and Gualberto carefully placed the delicate fruit from their bags.
When smaller schools in North Central Washington began lighting their soccer fields, I knew the time would come when I would be relegated to shooting night matches under poor light. The good news is that better cameras developed at the same time, allowing me the ability to capture the action without too much grain (Now it is called “noise.”) in the pictures. During a game between Cashmere and Chelan, I photographed a collision with a goalie and then a celebration shot. I like how the player facing the camera celebrating is the one who scored a hat trick in the game. Having the disappointed Chelan player in the background walking past helps contrast the emotions at the time.
An overturned cement truck on Badger Mountain Road caught my attention on a scanner and I headed there to see what had happened. When I arrived, firefighters were attending the truck and mess it had made when it rolled into a ditch next to the roadway. A photograph of a firefighter spraying water on the brakes was telling in that they were still hot enough to cause water to steam even about 30 minutes after the accident.
I saw this tranquil scene in a Rock Island Pond and worked to get the reflections and the timing when the fishing line would catch the backlit sunlight. I like to have these kind of photographs published once in a while to remind us how wonderful and peaceful our area is.
