Living Images

Don Seabrook | October's best photos

Editor’s note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

FTSG_5096795162_ALittleOffTheTop.jpg
Zack Faulkner with Taz Lawn Service prepares to finish pruning one of many trees bordering the Wenatchee Valley Mall on Valley Mall Parkway Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He says they shape the trees twice each year.

Skydiver practices for competition

V Prib practices competitive skydiving in Chelan on Sept. 30, 2022.

FTSG_5096795162_GoingUp.jpg
Workers "Christmas tree" beams, lifting them three-at-a-time by crane to the new Columbia Valley Community Health building being constructed along Eastmont Avenue in East Wenatchee Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The $27 million clinic, expected to open in less than a year, will provide medical, behavioral health, dental, and pediatric services to its clients.
FTSG_5096795162_SpookyHouse.jpg
It was skeleton day for Jeff Bull as he set out a box full of them for his annual Halloween display at his house at 23 S. Lombard Ave. in East Wenatchee on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. "The neighbors think I'm a Satan worshipper," he said, "We just like Halloween." He said he started decorating when he bought the house in 1988 and has continued to fill his yard and porch with more and more Halloween decorations. He said he keeps about 10-percent of the display up all year. Five of the ten years he operated a fireworks stand have been to fund this infatuation he said. Every weekend and most nights he will be setting it up now that the holiday is approaching. He has a shed and storage trailer filled with things to spook including seven projectors he shows scenes with. He said his display normally attracts 100 to 150 children. "We've become legendary in the neighborhood," Bull said.
SPFT_5096795162_WinningPoint.jpg
Wenatchee's Hallie Long celebrates a point as Wenatchee High School beats Eisenhower in three sets, 25-13, 25-17, and 25-12, for the match Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022 in Wenatchee. Their season record improves to 8-1, playing Eastmont on Thursday night at home.
SPAC_5096795162_BumpToPass.jpg
Wenatchee Valley College's Addison Schulz makes a pass in her teams game against Walla Walla Wednesday night, Sept. 5, 2022. After losing the first two sets of their volleyball match, Wenatchee Valley College came back to win the next two, sending it to a fifth set. Leading 11-7, WVC couldn't hold on as Walla Walla won the final set 15-12 and the game.
FTSG_5096795162_AppleHarvest.jpg
Cesar Leopoldo Jurado, left, and Gualberto Santos carefully place honeycrisp apples into a bin one-at-a-time as they harvest the fruit Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. They and a crew are color picking 10 acres at the Piepel Premium Fruit orchard along South Nile Avenue near East Wenatchee.
SPAC_5096795162_Collision.jpg
Cashmere's Kaitlyn Bjorklund collides with Chelan goalie Avari Barker as the ball heads to the goal, kicked in by Cashmere's Grace Norman for her second of three. Cashmere beat Chelan 3-0 in Cashmere on Tuesday night, Oct. 11, 2022.
SPFT_5096795162_HatTrick.jpg
Cashmere's Grace Norman gets lifted into the air by teammate Kaitlyn Bjorklund after scoring her second of three goals with an assist by Bjorklund Tuesday night, Oct. 11, 2022. With the hat trick, Norman's goals were the only ones of the night as Cashmere shut out Chelan 3-0. Cashmere remains undefeated in conference games at 5-0 with an overall record of 8-4. Chelan moves to 3-3 in conference play, 6-6-1 overall.
SPNW_5096795162_AccidentCleanUp.jpg
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter Blake Duncan sweeps gravel from Badger Mountain Road after a cement truck, headed west down the grade lost control and ended up in a ditch Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The cement truck was heading down the long and steep grade from the top of the mountain when the brakes failed and the driver jumped out. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital. The accident happened east of Canyon Hills Drive.
SPNW_5096795162_CoolingBrakes.jpg
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter Bob Johnson sprays water on the brakes of a cement truck that ended up in a ditch along Badger Mountain Road Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2022. The vehicles at right wait to get past the road block. The cement truck was heading down the long and steep grade from the top of the mountain when the brakes failed and the driver jumped out. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital.
FTSG_5096795162_Tranquility.jpg
With a fishing line out, a person enjoys a tranquil afternoon on Putters Lake near Rock Island Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

