Living Images

Don Seabrook | September's best photos

Editor's note: At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month.

GENW_5096795162_GettingReadyForShow.jpg
Ellen Bruex, left, and Nik Penny work to hang artwork at the Wenatchee Valley College's Music & Art Center Gallery Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A large door at center pivots in the middle to open the gallery to the public. 
SPNW_5096795162_PearsNotSnow.jpg
A Washington State Department of Transportation plow truck moves pears off of the westbound lanes of Highway 2 near the intersection with Red Apple Road near Monitor Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Brian Moore, a driver lost control pulling a trailer with 10 bins full of pears while he was headed west to Peshastin Blue Bird's packing facility. He said a commercial vehicle inspector was in route to determine the cause of the accident. A fire crew was on their way to clean the highway of mashed pears.
FTSG_5096795162_BeforeTheFair.jpg
Finding fun in just about anything, children play in the draining wash water while Libby Pipkin, 9, and Jacob Holladay, 15, Cashmere, clean their pigs after checking them into the Chelan County Fair Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The fair begins Thursday and continues through Sunday. This is the first year of showing a pig at a fair for both Pipkin with "Pinky Pie," and Holladay with "Jimmy Dean."
POIL_5096795162_FavoriteFlower.jpg
Finley Button, 5, Cashmere, holds the dahlia she grew and is entering at the Chelan County Fair Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Her mother Hannah Dewey says the family has always enjoyed growing both a vegetable and flower garden. This is Finley's first time showing a flower at the fair, entering it in the youth floriculture division.
SPFT_5096795162_OnPoint.jpg
Addison Schulz screams in the face of teammate Giselle Cortes while playing for the Wenatchee Valley College women's volleyball team Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2022. The home team lost 3 sets to 1 to Spokane Falls in WVC's first home game of the season.
FTSG_5096795162_RemoveThyFeet.jpg
Part of the learning experience is how to watch and listen to a symphony. Before the performance Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, of "Mozart's Magnificent Voyage," John Newbery Elementary fifth grade teacher Chelsea DeRuwe talks to one of her students about putting his feet down.
SPFT_5096795162_WinningGoal.jpg
Players for Wenatchee High School's soccer team rush toward Tess Scott after she scored the winning goal in a shootout with Eastmont Wednesday night, Sept. 14, 2022, in the Apple Bowl. The game went past two overtime periods, still scoreless, until Scott broke a 3-3 tie in the shootout.
GENW_5096795162_PointingHersOut.jpg
While a student points out her artwork, volunteer Nick Babcock hangs other's gyotaku works to dry. Children transferred paint to paper using a rubber fish Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival. This year's activities are were located at Rocky Reach Dam.
SPFT_5096795162_FiredUp.jpg
Before his Wenatchee Youth Soccer U6 game Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Obi Dunn tries to get his team and himself fired up to play at Lewis and Clark Park. At this age, the teams play a 3-on-3 version of soccer without a goalie.
FTSG_5096795162_PumpkinHarvest.jpg
Pumpkin harvest is well underway in East Wenatchee as Annie's Fun Farm gets set for its fall season. Workers from left Carlos Gamino, Hugo Sanchez and Sergio Guire load yellow ones onto a trailer Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 in a field north of Grant Road. According to co-owner Danielle Morello, this is the first year the farm is selling wholesale pumpkins, most going to Western Washington. They added 13 acres of fields to help with the demand. The retail store at the corner of Grant Road and South Mary Avenue continues to sell produce but this Saturday will be the first day the fall harvest activities will be open. Those include a corn maze, petting zoo, hay rides, apple slingshot, pumpkin bowling and more Morello said.
SPNW_5096795162_WaterDrop.jpg
A helicopter makes a drop of water on cliffs next to Highway 97A near Swakane Canyon Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The fire made it next to the highway which was closed. Two helicopters and firefighting crews attacked the fire.
SPFT_5096795162_BodyEnglish.jpg
Mark Lee, Wenatchee, tries some body English to coax bowling pins down during the Sunshine Bowling League competition Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

