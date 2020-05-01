Don Seabrook | Social distancing and photojournalism

Social distancing can be good for checking the spread of viruses but it’s generally bad for interesting photographs.
When I began my study of photography in junior high school and following, one of the golden rules was to get close to the subjects and eliminate details that aren’t essential to telling the story. Basically what’s taught is that many times empty space in a photograph is harmful to the picture.
In print photojournalism, because of the cost of news space, photographs that are tight and easy to read are valued more than loose images that need to be printed large.
So when people are told to stay at least 6 feet apart the challenge is on to document the changes in our society in an interesting way.
Using a telephoto lens brings the subjects closer together visually, compressing the distance between them from front to back. That creates some false illusion of closeness but I expect readers to understand this in a photograph.
And photographing through doorways, especially families and caregivers who can and need to be together creates closeness needed for interesting photographs.
But showing social distancing as the subject of the photograph is pretty limiting.
When I was given permission to photograph Thursday's private family service of Anita Coon at Evergreen Memorial Park, I was nervous that the subject of how social distancing affects funerals would be very difficult to show. It was hard for the family but a blessing for me that per the rules, some family members were required to stay in their cars to listen to the service. Only 10 are allowed around the casket.
I was able to capture the scene as a small number of family members were close to the graveside service while others were in their cars in the background.
I’ll be as happy as everyone when the social distancing rules can be lifted, but for now, I’m hoping that I’m able to document this historical time with interesting and storytelling photographs.