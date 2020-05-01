You are the owner of this article.
Living Images

Don Seabrook | Social distancing and photojournalism

Social distancing can be good for checking the spread of viruses but it’s generally bad for interesting photographs.

When I began my study of photography in junior high school and following, one of the golden rules was to get close to the subjects and eliminate details that aren’t essential to telling the story. Basically what’s taught is that many times empty space in a photograph is harmful to the picture.

In print photojournalism, because of the cost of news space, photographs that are tight and easy to read are valued more than loose images that need to be printed large.

So when people are told to stay at least 6 feet apart the challenge is on to document the changes in our society in an interesting way.

Using a telephoto lens brings the subjects closer together visually, compressing the distance between them from front to back. That creates some false illusion of closeness but I expect readers to understand this in a photograph.

Kim Lindgren, center, leads a group of Pershing Circle neighbors in exercise Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Wenatchee.

And photographing through doorways, especially families and caregivers who can and need to be together creates closeness needed for interesting photographs.

It's school time at the Mahuika home in Sunnyslope as Chelsea's four school children find homework supplied by their teachers and the district Monday, March 30, 2020.
Brogan Foster, director of child care at the Wenatchee YMCA, takes twice-daily temperatures of students at the Childcare for Healthcare Workers and First Responders at Washington Elementary School Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Ronaldo Nuez, 10, passes with a normal temperature in the afternoon check. 

But showing social distancing as the subject of the photograph is pretty limiting.

Friends who decided to meet up at Walla Walla Point Park Thursday, April 16, 2020, keep their distance from each other. Social distancing is the new normal during the Coronavirus epidemic.

When I was given permission to photograph Thursday's private family service of Anita Coon at Evergreen Memorial Park, I was nervous that the subject of how social distancing affects funerals would be very difficult to show. It was hard for the family but a blessing for me that per the rules, some family members were required to stay in their cars to listen to the service. Only 10 are allowed around the casket.

I was able to capture the scene as a small number of family members were close to the graveside service while others were in their cars in the background.

The family of Anita Coon, Chelan, takes part in a graveside memorial service at Evergreen Memorial Park cemetery in East Wenatchee on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Because of Coronavirus restrictions, up to ten members of the family are allowed at the site while others are only able to listen from their cars.

I’ll be as happy as everyone when the social distancing rules can be lifted, but for now, I’m hoping that I’m able to document this historical time with interesting and storytelling photographs.

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

