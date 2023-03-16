Abigail Kim, 13, Cashmere, returns "Don Seabrook" born minutes before to its ewe at her family's small ranch on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. It had wobbled away and lost track of her. Kim says the family has owned up to 20 Icelandic sheep over the past five years.
I’m not sure how proud to be at the birth of my new namesake.
The story unfolds as I was driving on the roads around Cashmere looking for interesting photographs. I came around a corner and remembered leaving a business card with the Kim family, interested in photographing their small flock of Icelandic sheep being sheared.
I thought I’d check in with them when I looked out over their pasture and noticed two lambs being born. Nobody was around so I rang the family’s doorbell to let them know. They remembered me from last fall and were surprised to find out about the birth.
I followed the three children to the pasture and documented them caring for one of the lambs who had wandered off and was being picked on by the rest of the flock. When the oldest child, Abigail Kim, picked up the tiny animal, still covered in birth yuck, I photographed the reunion with its mother.
For caption information, I asked about the names of the baby’s ewe and ram and was told that they had pretty much given up on naming the animals because there were so many of them.
“Let’s name this one after you,” one of the children said. “What’s your name again?”
I'm not even sure if its a ewe or a ram but I hope to check in occasionally to see how Don Seabrook is doing.
