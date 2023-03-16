B39V4871.jpg
Abigail Kim, 13, Cashmere, returns "Don Seabrook" born minutes before to its ewe at her family's small ranch on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. It had wobbled away and lost track of her. Kim says the family has owned up to 20 Icelandic sheep over the past five years.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

I’m not sure how proud to be at the birth of my new namesake.

The story unfolds as I was driving on the roads around Cashmere looking for interesting photographs. I came around a corner and remembered leaving a business card with the Kim family, interested in photographing their small flock of Icelandic sheep being sheared.



Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

