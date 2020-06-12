You are the owner of this article.
Living Images

Don Seabrook | Turning one

This coming week marks a year of Living Images columns since I restarted a website feature at wenatcheeworld.com that gives me a chance to talk about documenting life in North Central Washington through photojournalism.

This is my 38th article in the series.

In my introductory column, I concluded with this goal: “My hope is to provide you, the reader, with some insight to this blessed opportunity I’ve been given.” And looking back, I am pleased with the experiences I’ve been able to share.

I was invited to walk with Karlyn Mitchell as she attempted to climb Saddle Rock a year after contracting a paralyzing illness.

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 10.47.31 AM.png

St. Joseph’s church invited me to a kite-flying outing with the nuns who were leaving Wenatchee.

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 10.47.39 AM.png

I photographed the release of a pair of beavers on Stevens Pass.

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 10.47.52 AM.png

And I spent election night with the new mayor of East Wenatchee.

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 10.48.07 AM.png

Most recently, I witnessed a new kind of graduation at Eastmont High School ... 

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 10.48.30 AM.png

... Compared to the graduation preparation I photographed a year ago and talked about in my first column.

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 10.15.20 AM.png

Looking back at just the last two weeks, I see what a continued blessing it is to be given the responsibility of documenting our wonderful community.

Peaceful protesting.

200602-newslocal-floydprotest 01.jpg
Tony Desmukes and his wife Sarah, East Wenatchee, listen to John O. Steward Jr., Wenatchee, speak about how racial prejudice has affected his life at a protest in Memorial Park Monday evening, June 1, 2020. 

People enjoying the beauty in and around us.

200605-newslocal-parkyoga 01.jpg
Jane Hawk, Wenatchee, strikes an Up Dog pose during an outdoor yoga session at Walla Walla Point Park near the sculpture, Coyote Leads The Salmon Up The River, Wednesday night, June 3, 2020.

Members of our community who bring us beauty.

200611-newslocal-mural 01.jpg
Marlin Peterson, Wenatchee, puts a second coat of paint on a greater yellowlegs bird he is painting on the new restroom at Kiwanis Methow Park Monday. He started the project last August by painting murals of different migratory birds on retaining walls on a two-block section of road nearby before finishing at the restroom. 

The natural wonders that surround us.

200607-newslocal-gosling 01.jpg
A gosling stretches out in the sunshine in front of an adult Canada goose at the Wenatchee Riverfront Park boat launch Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Here’s to another year of exploring our part of the world.

Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

