Living Images

Don Seabrook | Using the right photo

Part of my job as a photojournalist is to edit my photographs down to one or two that accurately reflect a subject or event. As an example, Thursday night’s wrestling match between Wenatchee and Eastmont ended with an Eastmont victory for the girls, a Wenatchee one for the boys.

Wrestling is like some other sports where individuals compete for a team score. Much like golf, tennis, or track and field, I photograph individuals in competition but try to convey what team wins in what pictures get published in print.

In the girls competition, out of the four individual matches, Wenatchee won three but lost the overall team meet because they had to forfeit many of the matches with fewer qualifying wrestlers. I decided to use this photograph as the dominant one.

Wenatchee's Kelsey Ibarra puts a hold on Eastmont's Daniela Hernandez just before pinning her in their wrestling match Thursday night, Jan. 30, 2020, at Wenatchee High School. Even though Wenatchee won three of the four matches, Eastmont won the night because of forfeits. 

This photograph showing Eastmont winning their lone match was also used because of their team win.

Eastmont's Sheila Carenas comes back to pin Wenatchee's McKayla Cook during their wrestling match Thursday night, Jan. 30, 2020.

In the boys competition, Wenatchee won the contest so I used a photograph of a Wenatchee wrestler winning his match...

Wenatchee's Orlando Rodriguez celebrates his pin over Eastmont's Luke Harrison in the first match of their wrestling competition Thursday night, Jan. 30, 2020. 

... Instead of this next photograph of an Eastmont wrestler celebrating his victory.

Eastmont beats Wenatchee in girls wrestling, Wenatchee beats Eastmont in boys wrestling Thursday night, Jan. 30, 2020, in Wenatchee. Eastmont's German Jimenez pins Wenatchee's Trenton Miller

Before we had the internet, many interesting photographs were never published, but now we can include photo galleries on our Wenatchee World website.

Photo gallery: Wenatchee vs. Eastmont girls and boys wrestling

Eastmont beats Wenatchee in girls wrestling, Wenatchee beats Eastmont in boys wrestling Thursday night, Jan. 30, 2020, in Wenatchee.

