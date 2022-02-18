 Skip to main content
Living Images

Don Seabrook | When Cooper Kupp played against Wenatchee High School

I took some time this week to find World photographs of Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp from his days playing for Davis High School, where he graduated in 2012.

A search for his name didn’t show up in our digital photo archives, which means it wasn’t written in a caption if had photographed him. Instead, I looked to see if we had photographed a Davis game around that time.

I found that I had photographed a Wenatchee-Davis game on Nov. 1, 2011, in a district tiebreaker game in Moses Lake. It was a quick, 16-minute, abbreviated game — but I was hopeful of finding something of Kupp. I went to our DVD collection of every image photographers here have taken since the digital camera age and found two with that date and began searching. 

The roster said he was wearing jersey #1, so I expected to see photographs of his number catching deep passes and running all over Wenatchee’s defense.

220218-newslocal-livingimages59 01.jpg
Davis High School's football roster in 2011.

The first photographs I found of him had Wenatchee’s Collin DeLong stripping Kupp of the ball while he was running down the field.

220218-newslocal-livingimages59 02.jpg
Davis High School's Cooper Kupp is stripped of the football by Wenatchee's Collin DeLong in their district tie-breaking game in Moses Lake on Nov. 1, 2011.
220218-newslocal-livingimages59 03.jpg
Davis High School's Cooper Kupp is stripped of the football by Wenatchee's Collin DeLong in their district tie-breaking game in Moses Lake on Nov. 1, 2011.

The next had Kupp, playing defensive back, helping out on a tackle of Isaiah Brandt-Sims.

220218-newslocal-livingimages59 04.jpg
Davis High School's Cooper Kupp helps out on the tackle of Wenatchee's Isaiah Brandt-Sims in their district tie-breaking game in Moses Lake on Nov. 1, 2011.

Brandt-Sims was in the next two photographs as he first runs past Kupp and then Kupp is blocked by what looks like Wenatchee’s Blake Aguilar.

220218-newslocal-livingimages59 05.jpg
Wenatchee's Isaiah Brandt-Sims runs past Davis High School's Cooper Kupp in their district tie-breaking game in Moses Lake on Nov. 1, 2011.
220218-newslocal-livingimages59 06.jpg
Wenatchee's Isaiah Brandt-Sims gets past Davis High School's Cooper Kupp with the help of a block by what looks like Wenatchee's Blake Aguilar in their district tie-breaking game in Moses Lake on Nov. 1, 2011.

The last photograph I could find of Kupp is the holder of Daniel Guzman’s game-winning field goal. With 12 seconds left on the clock, Guzman’s 29-yard kick hit the crossbar and bounced over for the win. You could say Kupp was in on the only score of the game, although his name is never mentioned in the story written by World sports writer Brian Adamowsky.

220218-newslocal-livingimages59 07.jpg
Davis High School's Cooper Kupp is the holder of a field goal made by teammate Daniel Guzman in their district tie-breaking game with Wenatchee in Moses Lake on Nov. 1, 2011. The kick hit the crossbar and bounced over for the win.

My search didn’t show the performance I expected out of the Super Bowl MVP, but it was pretty cool to see our Wenatchee boys holding their own against him and the team he was playing for.

