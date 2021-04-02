You are the owner of this article.
Living Images

Don Seabrook | When orchards turn white

In a now common, spring-time sight, bands of white, ghost trees form layers up the Wenatchee Valley hillsides. White paint shoots out of sprayers being pulled by tractors, coating everything including the orchardists’ clothing.

I drove around the side roads near Cashmere last week looking for story-telling moments and picturesque patterns formed by the natural kaolin clay being deposited on pear trees. It’s used to deter pests and diseases.

First I searched for a source of the white coating and quickly found the spray being applied to an orchard across Highway 2 from Old Monitor Road.

I photographed the orchardist coming toward me, but the sprayer showed better after he made a wide turn and started down a row away from me. When he looked back toward the sprayer I knew I had my moment.

210327-newslocal-spraying 03.jpg
An orchardist sprays white kaolin clay on pear trees near Cashmere.

Just down the road, I found a sign that I thought was odd. The first part seemed normal enough, warning that spraying was going on in orchards nearby but the second part, “proceed at own risk,” was new to me. 

210327-newslocal-spraying 02.jpg
A sign warns people of spraying along Old Monitor Road near Cashmere.

I still hadn’t come up with an image that showed how ghostly the newly sprayed trees appeared, but found a good location overlooking one of the orchards. I waited at the spot for something to happen and spied a crow, perched in an evergreen tree nearby. It eventually flew over the stark landscape below me. I tracked it with my camera as it disappeared toward the Wenatchee River.

210327-newslocal-spraying 01.jpg
A crow flies over a pear orchard white with kaolin clay near Monitor Thursday, March 25, 2021. Orchardist use the natural pest control product in their spring spray program.

Don Seabrook: 661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

