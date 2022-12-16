The Washington State Legislature meets each January but alternates between longer sessions of 105 days in odd years and shorter sessions of 60 days in even years. This year, the Legislature will convene on January 9th for a 105-day session. The primary focus will be developing the operating, transportation, and capital budgets for the 2023-2025 biennium. In addition to developing new state budgets, committees will conduct hearings and the Legislature will debate and update various laws. After two years of COVID pandemic “hybrid” sessions with only partial in person activities, the upcoming session is expected to return to more standard operations. Here is a review of each of the state budgets, including their 2021-2023 approved amounts:

Operating budget ($64.1 billion)



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?