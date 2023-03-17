Mike Pence finally said in March 2023, “History will judge Donald Trump” for his actions around January 6th.
Way to pass the buck to history, Mike.
Mr. Pence could not bring himself to offer even a soft-shoe public judgment about his boss’ behavior until over two years after January 6th, 2021. Not until the political winds were starting to blow in a different direction for Republicans.
In America we have a saying, “If you see something, say something.” That means now, today, Mr. Pence, not two years later or down the road a generation or two.
In his speech Pence did not encourage any legal action like prosecution, party censure, or disqualification from officeholding.
People of conscience who love their country should see Mr. Pence for what he is, a politician, not a leader. He lacks a conscience.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(Chelan County summer resident)
