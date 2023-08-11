Dear Stephen Piccirillo, I read your editorial the other day and was so impressed with it I took it and shared it at a meeting I was headed to. Now I see there's a rebuttal by Diane Young. She seems to think you do not support everyone's right to their individual expression and that you are opposed to inclusiveness.

I did not get that impression at all from your editorial. What I did get was that you don't want private group banners being paid for with taxpayer money. I completely agree! Thanks very much for your comments. Keep up the good work.



