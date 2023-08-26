The local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints would like to thank the wonderful Wenatchee and surrounding communities for attending the Moses Lake Temple open house. The open house included free public tours August 4-19. We greatly appreciated Gabriel Garcia’s article on August 2 titled, “Not A Secret, Just Sacred” which described what to expect during a temple tour. The temple is different than regular church meeting houses where Sunday worship services and other activities take place and visitors are always welcome. The temple is a holy building dedicated to the Lord and where sacred service and ceremonies take place. We are also grateful for Mr. Garcia’s respectful manner and accuracy in speaking of the Church community.
There were over 63,000 visitors that attended the open house and we had over 4,000 volunteers. It was a big endeavor but a wonderful experience to share the love of Jesus Christ to all our neighbors and friends of every faith.
On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.
