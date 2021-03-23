The following conversation comes from NABUR, The Wenatchee World’s online discussion forum. You can join the conversation by going to nabur.wenatcheeworld.com.
The Cashmere-based Liberty Orchards Company recently announced it will be closing after 101 years in business. The company, known for its Aplets & Cotlets, was hoping to sell the business, but couldn't reach a deal. It is set to close in June.
I asked NABUR members to share their thoughts on the closing, and many responded with condolences for the North Central Washington staple. Here are a few of their stories.
"I have always received aplets and cotlets every year for one holiday or another. Now what will I do. I will always miss them because I am now in my 70's and I am used to receiving them at least once a year. You have been a great treat for a long time and I will miss you." — Linda M.
"The facility in Cashmere has always been a place to take out of town guests to tour the famous brands' manufacturing facility and their great giftshop and tasting samples... a local delight to visit for so many years." — John B.
"Yes, very sad news. It was one of the places we always took visitors to our valley." — Maude G.
"In the past I have sent them to a multitude of relatives as Christmas presents, who lived far from us. They all seemed to look forward to each holiday and their treats from Cashmere." — Ben K.
"Truly sad! One of my first memories more than 30 years ago [was taking] the tour with the white hat! You will be missed." — Vic R.C.
"Tiny’s. Yes I’m that old." — Sharon M.
It’s been six months since The Wenatchee World launched NABUR, the online community forum managed by Wenatchee World journalists. It has been a learning experience for the newsroom and members alike. We recently reached the exciting milestone of 1,000 members and are continuing to expand.