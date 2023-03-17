In 2012 President Obama proclaimed March 29th, 2012, as Vietnam Veteran's Day. The proclamation called for all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs and ceremonies.

March 29th was chosen because on March 29th, 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded, and the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and includes the day among those on which the U.S flag should be displayed.



