In 2012 President Obama proclaimed March 29th, 2012, as Vietnam Veteran's Day. The proclamation called for all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs and ceremonies.
March 29th was chosen because on March 29th, 1973, Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disbanded, and the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam. On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and includes the day among those on which the U.S flag should be displayed.
I will be flying my flag and encourage others to do the same.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
This is regarding the Opinion Page cartoon on Saturday, March 4, attacking Pete Buttigieg for not dealing with the Norfolk Southern train derailment fast enough. I think it's important that we correct misinformation as soon as we can, and I would like to refer readers to the February 25th on…
Some time ago Sir Walter Scott stated, ‘What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’. This could be the Fox News mantra. The defamation suit that Dominion Voting machines has lodged against Fox News unearthed a craven desire by Fox and their commentators to acquire monetary…
Myself and others who live out towards Malaga have concerns about the stability of the cliff area just outside of town - about 3/4 mile. Some years past, crews installed a new jersey barrier to "catch" rocks which fell off the hillside towards the highway. That has seemed to work, "so far," …