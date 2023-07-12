In this era of bitter culture wars, polarization and acrimony, we could all benefit from getting out of our echo chambers and learning skills to have meaningful and respectful conversations about difficult community topics with those who have differing viewpoints.

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit with Oscar Licon, the executive director of the North Central Washington Equity Alliance, about the work that group is doing to develop our collective capacity to have challenging conversations. I have been favorably impressed by the thoughtful and constructive approach the alliance has adopted. The alliance is dedicated to calling people in to have conversations rather than calling people out in a blaming or shaming manner.



