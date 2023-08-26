On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.
The program would be mobile and would travel around the valley exchanging needles with addicts. They invited representatives from the groups, which included the YWCA, Thriving Together, and the Suicide Prevention Coalition.
I feel I need to be fair and offer their argument, which was: with the drug needle exchange would come some counseling. They felt after eight counseling sessions, the user would consider treatment.
While I'm sure people had good intentions, the notion is flawed. By driving around our neighborhoods and business districts passing out syringes, we are simply making the life of the user easier and encouraging their habit. As one commissioner said "Build it, and they will come." I would also submit look at the cities where needle exchanges have been a practice for years and are now pits of human despair. It hasn't worked. I feel we need to go back to a paradigm of behaviors having consequences.
It's ancient psychology, and we've gotten away from it. We need to go back to consequences. Maybe the most compassionate thing we can do is allow the user hit rock bottom and seek treatment.
I realize there could be some unintended consequences as well, but the bigger issue is holding our cities and society together. I don't want the needle van patrolling our neighborhoods and business districts attracting addicts. I don't want our valley going the way of Seattle or Portland.
The commissioner's chamber was packed, and the citizens there were angry about the program, but I'm happy to say our county commissioners seemed to support their constituents, particularly, commissioner Steinburg.
To close, in talking to one of the commissioners before the meeting, I got the impression our elected officials found out about this program accidentally rather than being consulted, and it was already in motion. That didn't sit well with me either.
