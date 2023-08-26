On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.

The program would be mobile and would travel around the valley exchanging needles with addicts. They invited representatives from the groups, which included the YWCA, Thriving Together, and the Suicide Prevention Coalition.



