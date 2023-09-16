I have followed with interest the community discussion regarding the needle exchange program. The following are some of my thoughts and supporting data.
Much of the discussion seems to be centered on moral grounds. I get that! What my Jesus says to me is… “Whatever we do to the needy, the helpless, the oppressed, and the marginalized we do to him. We are our brother’s keeper. Our own well-being is bound forever to the well-being of everyone.”
From the CDC… participants in syringe services programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment. They are 3.5 times more likely to stop injecting drugs. From the National Institute on Drug Abuse syringe programs help protect communities by preventing infectious disease outbreaks. These programs are not associated with increased drug use, crime, or syringe litter in communities. (CDC) 90% of the syringes distributed are returned.
The cost to society for treating one person living with HIV is estimated to be between $490,000 to $510,000. Syringe cost per person averages $691.
Are syringe programs perfect? No! However I think we need to be careful to not let perfect interfere with good.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Attention heart valve patients. My best friend of 40 years recently died and it did not have to happen. She had a heart valve replacement 4 1/2 years ago. About 3 -3/12 years ago she began not feeling right. Not rested after a night’s sleep, fatigued, low energy all the time. Many tests late…
On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.