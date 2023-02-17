In her Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Sarah Huckabee Sanders got one thing right (but not much more) when she claimed “The dividing line in America is no longer between right and left – it’s between normal or crazy.” So Let’s consider a few matters:
*ELECTIONS:
NORMAL: The candidate receiving the most votes wins.
CRAZY: The losers complain, cry and wine like a toddler because they didn’t get what they wanted, claiming fraud, that their opponent cheated and stole the election, without even a hint of proof.
*HEALTH:
NORMAL: Doctors and patients make the decisions about what’s best for their bodies and physical (and mental) well-being.
CRAZY: Politicians make these decisions.
*TAXES:
NORMAL: Those with the least income are in the lowest tax bracket.
CRAZY: Those with the multi-million (or is it billion?) incomes easily game the system to pay the lowest percentage of their income (if in fact they pay any taxes at all, but perhaps they may need a new jet or yacht – or flight to the moon— so maybe they do need the tax breaks).
* FOREIGN POLICY:
NORMAL: The likes of Putin and Xi and other authoritarian dictators present a grave danger to our world.
CRAZY: A former Republican POTUS thinks Putin’s a terrific guy. When Putin denied that he meddled in our ‘16 election, the former POTUS claimed “I believe that when he tells me that, he means it.” (Afterall, Putin supplied the dirt on the former POTUS’ opposition and helped him get elected).
*PATRIOTISM:
NORMAL: Working within the system, defending democracy, passing legislation when changes need to be made.
CRAZY: Orchestrating an attempt at violent overthrow of our government from within, while supporters of the instigator of this attempted coup either defend the perpetrator or keep silent on the issue.
And there’s a lot more where all this came from.
So yes, Sarah, you did get one thing right, but perhaps you were just a bit mixed up as to which side of the isle was occupied by whom: the Crazies or the Normals?
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
In her Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Sarah Huckabee Sanders got one thing right (but not much more) when she claimed “The dividing line in America is no longer between right and left – it’s between normal or crazy.” So Let’s consider a few matters:
Some patients in Washington state, like most others, are experiencing the alarming effects of our country’s healthcare workforce shortage. In addition, our hospitals are struggling to meet increased demand for care and facing unprecedented financial woes. Washington hospitals collectively lo…