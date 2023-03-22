ONCE MORE REGARDING ROUND-ABOUTS:
I traverse the two roundabouts on Western Ave multiple times on a weekly basis.
I traverse the two roundabouts on Western Ave multiple times on a weekly basis.
Please, People listen to the simple rules to utilize them as they are intended.
1. It is a Yield sign, not a Stop Sign.
2. Slow Down, it's not a race to "beat someone through", a short period of responsible speed allows "as your turn" even flow from all directions.
3. IF you intend to Turn Left onto the cross street, USE YOUR SIGNAL as you enter the circle, just like making a "regular left turn".
You surprise and aggravate oncoming traffic by cutting in front of them with "Surprise! - I am turning!" This happens more often than you can believe, and makes people say bad words.
It is not Rocket Science; it is common courtesy and Rules of the Road.
Once you are clear of the circle, feel free to hit the gas and roar on down the street, (I do ;-) ) you will easily make up for the "lost time" you are concerned about.......
PS - I didn't know that hands-free cell phone driving was optional? Funny stuff.
William Young
Wenatchee
