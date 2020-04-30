This letter is in response to the authors of the Wenatchee World’s guest opinion page on April 11 regarding the expansion of Mission Ridge. We, too, are a group of avid skiers and snowboarders. However, we have a different viewpoint regarding Mission Ridge’s State of affairs and its longevity.
At its inception in 1966, Mission Ridge was formed and funded by a group of local people. It amazingly continued to operate for three decades. However, Mission Ridge was not financially stable during this period. Each progressive year was a struggle until finally the owners were forced to either close Mission Ridge or find a buyer to keep it alive.
It was an extremely difficult time in the history of Mission Ridge. There were many meetings between local business leaders, politicians, and concerned citizens. Mission Ridge’s future was looking extremely dire as no one in the Wenatchee Valley was able to come up with enough capital to purchase Mission Ridge. Harbor Resorts purchased Mission Ridge in 1997. However, after only operating for six years, Harbor Resorts decided to sell Mission Ridge. Another local committee was formed to raise funds to buy Mission Ridge. Once again no-one in the community was able or willing to purchase Mission Ridge.
In 2003 along came Larry Scrivanich, a private individual with a forward vision and enough resources to begin the necessary changes Mission Ridge needed. Almost immediately the snow-making capacity was expanded significantly to ensure the company’s lifeline during low snow years. He added a quad lift to replace the longest, old and slow double-chair lift. This investment helped move Mission Ridge into a new era of better snowmaking, upgraded snowcats, improved ski terrain for skiers as well as sanctioned national races, and increased skier visits. The capital improvements under Mr. Scrivanich ownership have made Mission Ridge thrive and it will continue to do so, but only if we support its future.
Currently, Mission Ridge's infrastructure is outdated. Mission Ridge is 54 years old! Can you imagine if the Wenatchee Valley’s infrastructure had not changed for the last half a century? Well, now is the time for Mission Ridge to upgrade and expand to meet the needs of its skiers and snowboarders.
Mission Ridge is reliant on its skier visits, both from the local support of the Wenatchee Valley’s citizens and the support from visitors from out of town. Most of us supporting this letter have children who have learned to ski at Mission Ridge so we understand the process of learning to ski at Mission Ridge. We can attest to the fact that beginner ski terrain is at a minimum. Presently, only 13 acres of the resort’s 2,000 acres is designated as beginner terrain. This rope tow is extremely small (it has remained the same since 1966). With beginners using the same ski lift as all other skiers accessing the rest of the mountain, the result is long wait lines and inefficient uphill travel.
Overall the expansion plan calls for 160 acres of new skiable terrain: 40 acres of beginner terrain, 22 acres of intermediate terrain, 18 acres of gladed terrain and 80 acres of natural/off-piste skiing. Beyond that the expansion plan calls for 10 km of Nordic skiing, fat tire biking, snowshoe trails, snow tubing and general snow play areas in addition to improved backcountry access. This will help provide activities for non-skiers to have recreational assets for everyone who wants to play in the snow.
Throughout the United States, lodges, resorts and hotels have popped up at the end of the canyons or paved roads near ski areas; think Alta/Snowbird, Schweitzer, Crystal Mountain and many more. Mission Ridge, without a requirement to do so, has hired a fire engineer to develop a mitigation plan unique to the resort. The plan meets Chelan County codes and the requirements for a Fire Wise community. Fire is a real danger and not to be taken lightly and Mission Ridge is making conscientious plans to mitigate those concerns as best possible.
Water is and always will be a valuable commodity. The master plan resort application will be required to demonstrate an adequate supply of legal water as a provision to proceed. In contrast to what was alluded to, there are no imminent lawsuits from anyone downstream. In actuality, Mission Ridge adds millions of gallons of water into the aquifer for agricultural use and healthy stream flow via their snowmaking, grooming and snow management. This allows for a longer-term runoff into the Squilchuck Creek environment which benefits both orchardists and fish downstream.
Mission Ridge’s master plan is a long-term 20-year plan. It will not happen overnight. The traffic study referred to in “the opinion” uses 100% occupancy of full time residents traveling (worst-case scenario) back and forth to Wenatchee on a daily basis. While businesses and restaurants in Wenatchee would love this, the reality is 100% will not be traveling every day.
Mission Ridge has never presented this plan as “do-or-die.” They have shown this as a path for sustainable growth, and longevity. Currently, Mission Ridge does not have the visitation levels to support significant reinvestments. As with other businesses in our Wenatchee Valley, Mission Ridge is always a few bad years away from closure. Wise future planning ensures them success.
The authors of the previous opinion have made their view clear that an expansion of Mission Ridge is bad for the resort, bad for Wenatchee and bad for the entire area, offering only the utopian vision of a community run co-op. Not only would the amount of capital needed to operate be mind-boggling but this view also ignores the major contributions a growing number of skier visits make to the financial impact on the valley. By adopting a no-growth mentality we are hurting the economic, mental and physical health potential that Mission Ridge could bring to the entire region. Growth will continue in the Wenatchee Valley, we want Mission Ridge to grow with us.