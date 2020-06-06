Eastmont taught me determination. Determination to try something new and uncomfortable such as running. Determination to finish the race, focusing on passing one person at a time.
By setting goals for myself, I was able to push myself to do things that required adamant dedication. Running is a journey which starts off difficult, but becomes easier with more effort put into it. Just like running, High School has its difficulties and challenges when starting out, but it becomes easier and more comfortable as you look to the future and try to reach new goals. Some days though, just trying to keep up with the person in front of you is the best you can ask for.
All of us have at least had one teacher who has helped push us to become better people in general. For me, that teacher is Mrs. Robichaux. She taught that determination means focusing on the process rather than the product, something a perfectionist like me struggles to achieve. By doing this, I took more risks as a learner. She inspired me to become a better person every single day. Whenever I needed advice, she was always there and ready to help out.
As I look to the future, the advice from my teachers and mentors will inspire me to achieve my highest goal, to become a doctor. Now that’s going to take a lot of determination!
Thank you!
Alex Kirkpatrick is the son of Ian and Robin Kirkpatrick and plans to attend the University of Washington in the fall.