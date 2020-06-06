Eastmont taught me gratitude. I have learned to be grateful for the big things in my life, but I have also learned to be grateful for the little things, and it’s often the little things that we end up being most grateful for and that end up meaning the most to us.
Recently Eastmont has also taught me to be grateful for a lot of things we probably would never expect to be without, like just being able to go to school at all. I’ve learned to be grateful for all of the good times in my life, but I’ve also learned how to be grateful for the hard times because they make us stronger than we could ever imagine.
But most of all, I've learned to be grateful for people. I’ve learned to be grateful for my friends who have been there with me through everything; to be grateful for my family because they have helped to make me the person I am today; to be grateful for amazing teachers who have guided me throughout the years and to be grateful to everyone who loves me and who has shown me kindness. I’ve learned to be grateful for every single one of you because you all are unique and you all matter. I’m grateful for this chance to stand before you and to speak for our class, and to be part of your last high school moment. I am grateful to be able to tell you that I love you all and I am so proud of you and so excited to see all that you will become.
Eastmont taught me to be grateful for everything that I have in my life, big or small, good or bad and for my friends, family, teachers and all of you, and just to be grateful for my life. And lastly, I am grateful to be able to say that Eastmont taught me gratitude.
Allison Theiler is the daughter of Hugh and Kellie Theiler and plans to attend the University of Washington.