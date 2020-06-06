When I think of Eastmont, I think of the word kindness. Over the past months as we have been in quarantine, what I have missed most about school is the people. I love seeing my classmates each day, who are all so different, yet similar. I love getting to know them better. Throughout my high school career, I have experienced kindness through these relationships in more ways than I can count. I have been blessed with kind teachers who have shown me that they care about their students beyond just academics, with kind coaches who have supported my teammates and me through all our ups and downs, and with kind friends who have supported me through it all. Because of your kindness, I will always treasure the memories we made together. At this time, while we are physically separated, let us remember that there are some things more powerful than a virus! Kindness is one of those things. Even though we will all remember this time for its uniqueness, let us also remember it for the kindness we showed to one another.
Ashlyn Hill is the daughter of Courtney and Kiersten Hill and plans to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she plans to major in mathematics or chemistry education.