After years of delays, lawsuits, and an expensive taskforce, agreement was finally forged between the short-term rental industry and residents of rural neighborhoods on what should be in a new county regulation. Each side had to make painful compromises. Each side agreed to support the final outcome, as did the boards of the Short Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC) and Residents United for Neighbors (RUN).
Yet, Commissioner Tiffany Gering is now throwing their hard-fought consensus under the bus, undermining occupancy limits and more.
Gering needs to honor the County’s official taskforce consensus. So do Commissioners Bob Bugert and Kevin Overbay.
Children are people. As agreed by the taskforce consensus, all children must count in occupancy limits.
Residents and neighbors compromised in agreeing to allow all existing absentee-owner short term rentals (STRs) to be grandfathered and continue to operate in rural residential zones. This was a difficult concession, especially in Rural Waterfront zones where a 30-foot lot separation may mean living right next door to a large STR with up to 12 new occupants each week, in perpetuity. Long-time residents on Lake Wenatchee are understandably heart-broken at the increase in noise, traffic, garbage, trespassing, and loss of peaceful enjoyment of their property.
In return, the STR industry representatives had to agree to minimum standards for all STRs in residential zones regarding occupancy limits, parking and safety. A maximum of two guests are permitted per bedroom, and the number of bedrooms advertised must not exceed what is permitted on the Health District’s septic permit and building permit. The agreed maximum occupancy is 12 persons for absentee-owner STRs in residential zones; children are included in the count. For STRs on major highways, occupancy limits are 16.
This is a fair compromise. Commissioner Gering should not undermine it.
Her proposal to raise occupancy limits by not counting young children conflicts not only with the taskforce consensus, it is also conflicts with the Chelan-Douglas Health District septic calculations, which count every person regardless of age. In places where there is a sewer system rather than septic system such as Lake Wenatchee, the number of bedrooms must be limited to bedrooms specified on the building permit. Many STRs have added bedrooms illegally. Garages, nooks, and other spaces illegally converted into so-called bedrooms must not be allowed to be advertised as STR bedrooms.
Enforcement will be key to the new code — with strict penalties for owners who violate the terms of their permit. Effective enforcement necessitates occupancy limits that can be verified against official septic permits and building permits.
More information is available at chelancountyneighbors.com. Please tell the County commissioners that you support the taskforce consensus, without any modification to increase originally-agreed occupancy limits. Sign up for the public hearing June 29. Written public comments can be submitted to CD.STRComment@co.chelan.wa.us.