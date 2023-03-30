Many of you have recently received property tax statements from your local county treasurers, which usually leads to many questions of my office. You should know that the state’s operating budget relies primarily on sales and business taxes for its revenues. Most property taxes are approved by your local officials or subject to a local vote. Locally approved school levies, school bonds, fire district levies, port district taxes, library district taxes, and others – along with the value of your property and your surrounding area – all affect what you pay in property taxes.

