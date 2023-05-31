The Washington State Legislature concluded its 105-day session in Olympia on April 23rd. Lawmakers successfully developed and approved operating, transportation, and capital budgets for the 2023-2025 biennium. In addition to the budgets, other laws were updated, including a much-needed improvement to the state’s police pursuits statute.

One disappointment during the regular session was the state’s inability to enact a new law to replace its expiring one on drug possession. With that major item not yet completed, Governor Inslee called legislators together for a special session on May 16th. A bipartisan compromise was ultimately developed and approved to clarify our state’s drug possession law and provide treatment options. This is a very positive step for our state.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?