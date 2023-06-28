The tech industry’s shiny new thing, artificial intelligence, is suddenly an urgent priority in Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Wednesday announced “a sprawling congressional effort to set new rules” for AI and catch up to European regulators, The Washington Post reported.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?