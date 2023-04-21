By a resounding margin, Washington’s Legislature agreed to help sustain the state’s local newspapers.

The state House voted 89 to 7 on Monday to create a decadelong tax break for publishers. The proposal passed the Senate last month with a 47-1 vote and now awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s expected signature.



