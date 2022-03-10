Press advocates are calling for support of journalists in Ukraine and Russia as the world tries to make sense of a war it’s seeing through digital media.
In the U.S., the situation is another reminder of the importance of preserving a diversity of free and independent media outlets.
“As the first casualty of war is so often truth, it is vital that the free flow of independent news and information is fully respected,” the International Press Institute said in a release urging the United Nations and European officials to monitor attacks on journalists and press restrictions, and hold those responsible accountable.
Journalists and the flow of independent information must be protected under a 2015 United Nations resolution on the protection of journalists in conflict areas, Robert Mahoney, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists said as the invasion began.
Russia doesn’t seem to care, as evidenced by the bombing of a Ukrainian TV broadcast tower and its domestic suppression of independent coverage of the war and protests.
CPJ reported on Feb. 28 that “at least five Russian journalists are facing charges and dozens more were detained” after covering anti-war protests. It also noted that Russia’s internet regulator demanded that media outlets publish only official government reports about the war and threatened to block their websites if they didn’t comply.
This follows a decade of global declines in press freedoms.
Despite the proliferation of online media, the world last year saw “a dramatic deterioration in people’s access to information and an increase in obstacles to news coverage,” Reporters Without Borders said in releasing its 2021 World Press Freedom Index.
Meanwhile public trust in the media is at new lows. Not coincidentally, politicians sympathetic to Vladimir Putin spent years attacking news outlets and the credibility and legitimacy of the free press.
Although truth is muddled in war, I wonder if trust in nonpartisan media will increase this year.
News outlets working to inform the public about the invasion are demonstrating courage, expertise and integrity, not to mention bravery. (The International Journalists’ Network has a list of ways to support Russian and Ukrainian journalists at ijnet.org.)
The war is also raising awareness of the larger attack on democracy being waged by Putin. That should renew appreciation of the institutions of democracy.
Instead of choosing right or left, and viciously fighting for positions along that spectrum, Americans are now presented with a choice of siding with either the Western liberal order or authoritarianism.
With few exceptions, Americans seem united on the side of order, democracy and freedom, as President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union speech.
A free press is a cornerstone of that order, so perhaps trust will increase and Congress will step up efforts to sustain it.
This is excerpted from the free, weekly Voices for a Free Press newsletter.